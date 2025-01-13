Less Than a Year After Witnessing Friend’s Death By Overdose, She Causes One and Faces Manslaughter Charge

The death by overdose of her friend Brian O’Shea on Feb. 8, 2022, had shaken up Stephanie Marie Raimundo to the point that even when she recalled it on the stand almost two years later, during the murder trial of the man who injected O’Shea with a fatal dose of fentanyl, Raimundo–who’d held it together most of the time–ended up in tears.

Raimundo, 47, had been a roommate of Brian Pirraglia and a friend of O’Shea’s. O’Shea, 38, had gotten out of jail that very day after serving several months for a cocaine possession. He went to Pirraglia’s house–and shot up.

Pirraglia banged on Raimundo’s bedroom door, begging her for narcan, the neutralizing agent addicts take to reverse the effects of an overdose. She didn’t have any (her drug of choice was meth). O’Shea died. Pirraglia was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

O’Shea’s death had not shaken up Raimundo to the point of changing her habits. Last Wednesday, she was charged with manslaughter in the drug-overdose death of Calvin Stull, who was found dead of an overdose at Belle Terre Park on Jan. 3–less than a year after O’Shea’s death.

It is a lesser charge than than that faced by Pirraglia and many others similarly charged after being accused of causing drug-overdose deaths. That may be the result of Raimundo’s role as a state’s witness in Pirraglia’s trial.

Stull died on on his 22nd birthday, or just hours before it. Flagler County Sheriff’s detectives reconstructed his last hours based on pieces of paper, belongings, and surveillance video. He had last been to McDonald’s at 4:30 p.m. the afternoon of Jan. 2. Surveillance video captured him biking north on Belle Terre Parkway, turning into Parkview Drive at 5:07 p.m., and entering the park near Wadsworth Elementary at 5:42 p.m. He had died with a cell phone and a lighter in his hand, and small bags containing fentanyl on him. For whatever reason, his phone included a screenshot of Google maps, showing him at Raimundo’s house that afternoon.

Detectives immediately identified Raimundo as a suspect, according to her arrest affidavit. She lived nearby. Detectives had conducted an under-cover drug buy, sending an informant to her residence at 77-A Plainview Drive. She sold him bags identical to those found on Stull–with yellow car symbols on them. Detectives then searched Raimundo’s place after getting a warrant from County Judge Andrea Totten. Detectives interviewed Raimundo, who “made several incriminating statements and ultimately confessed to selling Calvin Heroin and fentanyl,” according to her arrest affidavit.

She told deputies that she’d gotten home from work in midafternoon on Jan. 2. Stull got there shortly after, with McDonald’s food. He was there for about 20 minutes. She told detectives she sold him $10 to $20 worth of heroin and fentanyl. Heroin and Fentanyl before he biked away. The timing of their encounter is also documented in Facebook Messenger and texts.

Raimundo ” was fully aware of the nature of the narcotics she provided to Calvin and the associated risks,” her arrest affidavit states. “As a result, she has been charged with Manslaughter in the death of Calvin Stull.” The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison if she is found guilty. It could be reduced in a plea. But Raimundo faces numerous other charges.

Raimundo has been at the Flagler County jail since she was arrested just over a year ago on a slew of trafficking and possession charges, including a first-degree felony charge of trafficking fentanyl, a first-degree felony charge of trafficking meth, and a second-degree felony charge of possessing cocaine with intent to sell–eight drug-related felony charges in all. The charges were consolidated for trial, before the new charge of manslaughter.

She has a 5-year-old son. She had shared custody of the child with the child’s biological father until she was incarcerated. She testified at Pirraglia’s trial in her orange county jail jumpsuit, and the jury was made aware of the pending charge against her.