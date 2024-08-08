State Attorney Larizza and Four Superintendents Launch Seventh Circuit Initiative

Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza in partnership with Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore, Putnam County School District Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency, St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson and Volusia County Schools Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin announce the launch of ‘Safety First, Success Always.’ The initiative was created to help better address substance use (vaping/THC/fentanyl) and violence (fighting/threats/guns), which are happening in our schools and communities circuitwide.

For almost a year, the five Seventh Circuit leaders and members of their staff have been working on a proactive, collaborative approach, which focuses on three pillars: education, awareness and accountability. Stakeholder meetings were also held in May with parents and students from each school district to get their feedback.









The following is a breakdown of the initiative’s three pillars.

Education : All four school districts will implement circuitwide curriculum on substance use and violence in the five hours of Character and Life Skills through Resiliency Education, which is required to be provided monthly to public school students grades 6- A video component from State Attorney Larizza will also be included, which will teach students what consequences they could face if they break the law.

Additionally, assembly presentations will be brought to all school levels circuitwide in an effort to be more proactive and give some early education about substance use and violence to younger students.

Awareness : Public service announcement videos regarding substance use and violence will be distributed into the community by the school districts and state attorney’s office to raise awareness of the risks and consequences. Accountability : All four school districts have identified circuitwide, age-appropriate and meaningful consequences and a required education component related to substance use and violence that will be applied consistently through each district’s Student Code of









“We are excited to announce this Seventh Circuit initiative, which is a first of its kind in Florida,” the group said in a joint statement. “Safety is our top priority. It is critical we partner together to create a strong response to substance use and violence. We are confident the ‘Safety First, Success Always’ initiative will change the script from substance use and violence to empowering our students and community to help us foster a safe environment for success.”

As the Seventh Circuit initiative gets underway during the 2024-2025 school year, the school districts and state attorney’s office will be looking to include other circuit leaders who can aid them in accomplishing the three pillars.