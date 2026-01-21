Sheriff Staly Quietly Acquires Helicopter from Attorney Dan Newlin, Launching Agency Into Air Operations

Last Updated: 4:50 p.m.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has acquired its own helicopter, a Bell 505 formerly owned by Dan Newlin, the personal injury attorney and friend of Sheriff Rick Staly who’s made frequent appearances–with the helicopter–at sheriff’s events.

The helicopter’s new N-Number will be 611FC, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. 61-1 is the dispatch call number for Staly. It’ll be housed at the East Flagler Mosquito Control District, which has its own helicopter, on the grounds of the county airport.

The new N-Number was reserved by Sheriff’s Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge under the Sheriff’s Operations Center’s address at 61 Sheriff E.W. Johnston Drive in Bunnell, according to the FF record. The FAA authorized the change in N-numbers on Jan. 7, from 407DN, which had been Newlin’s identifier. The helicopter is being repainted elsewhere in Florida, in agency colors.

The acquisition is taking county officials by surprise. “I wasn’t aware of that,” County Administrator Heidi Petito said by phone from Tallahassee, between meetings with legislators this afternoon. She said the acquisition of a helicopter wasn’t discussed, “not with me and nothing that went to the Board of County Commissioners.”

“When we do his budget we just approve his budget in total,” Petito said. The sheriff “is allowed to spend the money in whatever category, so when the County Commission approves his budget, in theory what they’re approving is just the dollar amount, and he has the ability by statute to use it accordingly, so he could move the money around. I don’t know if he had to pay for it, acquire it or if it was a gift.”

Contacted about the acquisition this afternoon, Strobridge–himself a seasoned pilot, but only of fixed-wing aircraft–was surprised when asked about the acquisition but did not explain it, saying he would call back with information, then subsequently referred to an upcoming press release.

The Sheriff’s Office is describing the acquisition as a private-public partnership with Newlin. The helicopter is valued at $1.42 million, the agency said. The agency contributed $700,000 ($125,000 from the asset-seizure fund resulting from drug arrests, the rest from what the agency describes as one-time savings). Newlin is contributing the balance “in market value,” plus $30,000 for equipment.

The Bell 505 includes an advanced FLIR camera system, night-sun spotlight and medivac capabilities, and would be used for search and rescues of missing persons, tracking fleeing suspects, directing deputies, and in maritime searches and routine patrols. “Unlike drones, a helicopter can carry personnel and equipment to remote or hard to access areas of Flagler County such as Flagler Estates and Western Flagler County conduct emergency medical airlifts, and operate across greater distances, greatly extending FCSO’s operational range and response time,” the agency says.

The agency release does not address operational costs but suggests it will give the county 24-hour medevac coverage. “I dedicate the [medevac] capability to Mrs. Jane Gentile-Youd who has long clamored for 24-hour medivac capability in Flagler County,” Staly is quoted as saying in the release, referring to the late county advocate and former county commission candidate. She died last week. “It is truly sad that Jane passed before she could see her vision become a reality. I want to once again thank Mr. Dan Newlin for his donation and support of the Sheriff’s Office, as this would not have been possible without him.”

“I did not know about it, so I’d have to know how he got it,” Commission Chair Leann Pennington said, guessing it was a gift. “I guess it’ll be a subject of discussion at budget time.” She said it is “a good investment for our community as it continues to grow,” but cautioned: “I have to wait and see what he proposes on how we’re able to operate it and stay within our budget rails.”

Whether a purchase or a gift, the acquisition carries reporting and oversight requirements regardless. Even as a gift, the helicopter would incur substantial operations and maintenance costs.

Flagler County FireFlight is the county’s emergency helicopter. FireFlight’s budget this year, for a 12-hour operation, is slightly over $1 million–half for personnel, half for operations, including fuel ($60,000), training ($47,000), maintenance ($132,000) and insurance ($101,000). The county has two pilots. Flagler County last year bought a replacement for FireFlight for $5.4 million, the emergency helicopter the county has owned and operated for 26 years, assisting the sheriff in as many policing operations as it has transported trauma patients to area hospitals–800 missions each since 2002. It has also conducted 300 search and rescue operations.

Petito was not aware of any issues in service that the county’s existing emergency helicopter was providing. “We’ve been working very well to provide service to law enforcement. I’m not aware of any deficiencies or anything we haven’t been able to provide.”

It’s been no secret in Bunnell that the sheriff has been eying a helicopter for his agency for years. The County Commission approves the sheriff’s budget but grants him wide autonomy under Florida’s Amendment 10, approved by voters in 2018 and limiting county commissions’ budgetary controls on constitutional officers. The discussion at budget time has not been about a helicopter acquisition for the sheriff, but about the feasibility of extending FireFlight’s operations to 24 hours.

FireFlight operates 12 hours a day, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The sheriff has called on assistance from neighboring counties, typically from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, when needing air support in policing operations. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has three Bell 407 helicopters–each with a top speed of 160 miles per hour–acquired collectively for $19.6 million, according to the News-Journal.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office has a $164.6 million budget. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a $48 million budget funded by the county, and an $11.2 million budget with Palm Coast, which contracts for its enhanced policing.

“I would have to defer to the sheriff’s discretion and trust that he will be a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars while keeping us safe,” Palm Coast City Council member Theresa Pontieri said. “My foremost concern when I’m looking at public safety is life and limb first, and property, and making sure that whatever we’re doing, we’re being fiscally responsible.”

The Newlin helicopter acquisition has not been a subject of public discussion, nor did the sheriff suggest that he was looking to acquire a helicopter when he last discussed his agency’s budget with the county or with Palm Coast. The last time an item directly involving the Sheriff’s Office appeared before the County Commission was the renaming in October of the Operations Center in Bunnell as the Rick Staly Law Enforcement Center.

Newlin is an old friend and formerly worked under Staly’s. Briefly an EMT in his late teens, he became a police officer in his native Chicago before joining the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, where Staly was his supervisor as undersheriff. Newlin served 18 more years as a reserve deputy.

Last June, Staly asked him to serve as an honorary deputy in Flagler County. “As my first supervisor, Sheriff Staly has been recognized for thousands of leadership awards and crime-solving accomplishments,” Newlin wrote on his Facebook page over an image and a video showing him taking the honorary deputy oath. “To continue volunteering as an Honorary Deputy Sheriff and working alongside such a champion leader is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

“This donation is about giving back to the community and helping law enforcement do their jobs more effectively,” Newlin was quoted as saying in a release. “When I learned about the Sheriff’s Office’s need for a helicopter, I knew it was an opportunity to make a real difference. This aircraft will help save lives, protect families, and keep Flagler County safe for years to come.”

Newlin owns the Central Florida Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys law firm. A lavish donor to political candidates and political action committees for years, including the Florida Democratic Party and Democratic candidates, but over the years more frequently to Republican candidates, he donated $1 million to the Make America Great Again PAC on May 7, 2024, according to federal campaign finance records. Trump mentioned the check during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention. Within weeks of his election, Trump nominated him to be the U.S. Ambassador to Colombia, where Newlin owns a ranch. He has yet to be confirmed by the Senate.