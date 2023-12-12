Sheriff Staly Is Honored with Bethune-Cookman’s Law Enforcement Leadership Award

On Friday, December 1, 2023, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly was recognized with the Law Enforcement Leadership Award at the 6th Annual Florida Historically Black Colleges and Universities (FL HBCUs) Law Enforcement Luncheon hosted by the Center for Law and Social Justice at Bethune-Cookman University (BCU). Sheriff Staly received the award for his leadership, community-policing engagement efforts, and for providing internships and opportunities to minority applicants and BCU interns.









Under Sheriff Staly’s leadership, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is a transparent and accredited law enforcement agency and employs a diverse workforce to ensure that employees, applicants, and the community have opportunities. Sheriff Staly has promoted the highest ranking African American male and female in the agency’s history—to Division Chief in the Law Enforcement Division and Commander in the Court and Detention Services Division, respectively—among many other firsts for minority employees across the agency.

“I am honored to be among the law enforcement professionals recognized today,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Building a strong relationship between our agency and our community has been incredibly important to me since the day I became Sheriff. This recognition is a testament to our partnership with BCU that we greatly cherish.”

In addition to this recognition, Sheriff Staly and other representatives from FCSO participated in the Florida HBCUs Law Enforcement Career Symposium throughout the day. This event provided FCSO and other agencies the opportunity to meet, interact with, and recruit students from Florida’s four HBCUs who are interested in pursuing careers in law enforcement. Approximately 350 students attended the event.

“I believe that our efforts to keep our community safe are strengthened by reflecting the diversity of our community. This event was a valuable opportunity to engage with students from our state’s HBCUs as we work to grow our agency and reflect our community,” added Sheriff Staly.

Want to join our team? Go to www.joinflaglersheriff.com.