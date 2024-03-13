St. Johns County Commits to Keeping IMAX Theater Open

Following the recent transition of ownership of the IMAX Theater and World Golf Hall of Fame building, St. Johns County has reaffirmed its dedication to keeping the IMAX Theater open to the public. The theatre is a short drive from Palm Coast, near Interstate 95 and International Golf Parkway.

With the announced departure of the World Golf Hall of Fame Foundation in 2023–it closed last September, leaving several buildings in the complex vacant–St. Johns County conducted a comprehensive community survey to gauge public opinion on the future of the IMAX Theater. While data analysis is ongoing, one of the most prevalent responses was a resounding desire from residents for the IMAX Theater to remain open.









Recognizing the importance of this cultural asset to the community, St. Johns County has been in discussions with the Foundation to ensure the continued operation of the IMAX Theater. The Foundation has graciously agreed to extend its operations at the IMAX Theater while the County explores various options for the long-term management of the facility.

“We want to reassure residents that there are no plans to close the IMAX Theater,” stated Joy Andrews, County Administrator. “We are actively engaged in ongoing discussions with the Foundation and are exploring all possibilities to ensure the continued enjoyment of the IMAX Theater for everyone. Despite rumors circulating about a potential closure date, St. Johns County remains committed to transparency and communication with the public regarding the future of the IMAX Theater.”

The next step will be a professional planning consultant presenting the findings of the community survey and a framework for possible paths forward for the World Golf Village properties at a future St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners meeting. This will include the IMAX Theatre, as well as the World Golf Hall of Fame multi-purpose facility, PGA Tour Productions building, and S. Legacy Trail.