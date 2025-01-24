Republicans Hold Huge Registration Advantage in Special Elections, But Turnout Is Tepid

Heading into special elections to replace former U.S. House members Matt Gaetz and Mike Waltz, Republicans hold major voter-registration advantages in the two districts, according to newly released numbers. But turnout has been tepid.

What is known as a “book-closing report” for Tuesday’s special primary elections showed that 309,272 Republicans were registered in Northwest Florida’s Congressional District 1, compared to 118,881 Democrats. Another 117,561 voters were registered without party affiliation. Gaetz, a Republican, resigned from the District 1 seat in November. The district is made up of all or parts of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.









Meanwhile, Waltz, a Republican, left the Congressional District 6 seat this week to become President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. The report posted on the state Division of Elections website showed that 270,630 Republicans were registered in District 6, compared to 142,122 Democrats and 124,474 unaffiliated voters. District 6 is made up of all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. After primary elections Tuesday, special general elections will be held April 1.

Early voting for the special election primary started on Jan. 18 in Flagler County and ends on Saturday (Jan. 25). Turnout has not been brisk. According to the Supervisor of Elections’ latest figure, as the polls were approaching closing time Friday evening, nearly 7,500 people had voted, 5,019 of them by mail, just 2,432 in person at two locations (the supervisor’s office at the Government Services Building in Bunnell and the Flagler County Public Library on Palm Coast Parkway).

Republicans are holding a two-to-one advantage over Democrats turning up at the polls in Flagler County, with 4,859 registered Republicans casting a ballot, to just 2,592 Democrats doing so. No independents or small-party registrants are recorded, since they are not eligible to vote in party primaries (and small parties have not put forth any candidates).

Three Republicans–Aaron Baker, Randy Fine, Ehsan Joarder–are on the Republican primary ballot, and two Democrats are on the Democratic ballot: George Selmont and Josh Weil. Purvi Bangdiwala’s name also appears on the Democratic ballot, but any vote for him will not be counted, since he withdrew. Fine, who’s had essentially no connection to Flagler County or much of the district he seeks to represent, and who tinges his campaign with an assumption of divine right, has overwhelmed opponents with an avalanche of advertising and a sense that he is merely marching toward his crowning.

–FlaglerLive and News Service of Florida