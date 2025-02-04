Sheriff’s Gala Raises $80,000 for Agency’s Employee Assistance Fund

More than 180 guests attended the 2025 Sheriff’s Gala, held on February 1 at Hammock Beach Resort, helping to raise over $80,000 to benefit the Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Trust, also known as FSEAT.

At the Sheriff’s Gala, Sheriff Rick Staly presented the Agency’s 2024 annual awards, recognizing the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Employees, Volunteer, and Citizen of the Year. Deputy Christian Harrison, Detention Sergeant Brian Sheridan, Communications Specialist Lucas Santos, Mounted Posse volunteers Rick Adams and Mary Lou Adams, and former Tax Collector Suzanne Johnston were honored for their outstanding service to FCSO and the community in 2024.









Local businesses, organizations, and individuals sponsored and supported the black-tie event, which included a raffle and live auction, surf and turf meal, entertainment by Soul Fire, and a special Green Roof Inn-inspired cocktail.

“I want to personally thank everyone who attended or sponsored the Sheriff’s Gala for their generous support of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Staly. “We look forward to seeing you at next year’s gala on March 21, 2026.”

FSEAT is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2017 by Sheriff Staly to aid FCSO employees in times of unforeseen personal emergencies and give support to the families of FCSO deputies killed in the line of duty. FSEAT serves all FCSO employees, regardless of whether they serve in a sworn position or as part of the Agency’s professional support staff.

Last year the gala raised $130,000 (with Attorney General Ashley Moody headlining). In the intervening year, the sheriff donated $100,000 to the trust in unused funds from his re-election campaign account.

“Thank you to the FSEAT board of directors for hosting another fantastic Sheriff’s Gala and to our amazing team of volunteers who put in a lot of work to make it happen,” Sheriff Staly said. “This event would not have been a success without their collective efforts and hard work!”

The 2026 Sheriff’s Gala will be held on March 21, 2026, at Hammock Beach Resort. The Sheriff’s Gala is FSEAT’s only fundraiser, but contributions are accepted year-round. For further details on the 2026 Sheriff’s Gala, or to make a tax-deductible donation to FSEAT, visit: www.fseat.org.