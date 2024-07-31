Rick Staly’s Campaign Donates $100,000 in Unused Funds to Flagler Sheriff’s Employee Assistance Trust

The Keep Rick Staly Our Sheriff Campaign announces that it has donated $100,000 dollars of left-over campaign funds to the Flagler Sheriff’s Employees Assistance Trust (F.S.E.A.T.). The money was donated to FSEAT during a re-election celebration on July 30th at Loopers Par & Grille. More than 150 campaign supporters and donors attended.









Staly was reelected without opposition this year, only the second sheriff to do so in the county’s history. His campaign had raised over $128,000, by far the most of any local campaign, plus another $8,000 in in-kind contributions. The campaign had spent just under $10,000 as of the latest campaign finance filing. The campaign would have almost certainly raised far more had there been a challenger. Four years ago, when Staly was challenged, his campaign raised $130,000. There was far less left over after Staly won re-election handily, but enough for a $20,700 donations to the employee trust.

Florida law strictly regulates how candidates must dispose of remaining campaign contributions and donating to a 501(C)(3) organization is one of the authorized ways. FSEAT is a 501(C)(3) organization and was established by Sheriff Rick Staly in 2017 to support the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office during an unexpected personal emergency, unexpected serious medical event or in the event a Deputy Sheriff is seriously injured or killed in the line of duty.

The organization’s 2022 tax filing showed net assets of $381,000, with just over $10,000 in expenses that year. The organization raised $208,306 in 2022, the filing shows.

FSEAT holds an annual Sheriff’s Gala as its only fundraiser. The Sheriff’s Gala was postponed in 2024 and will now be held on February 1, 2025.









“I know my supporters that contributed to my re-election campaign also support the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Each campaign contributor received a personal letter from me indicating that 92% of their contribution would be donated in their name to FSEAT. The other 8% was spent on campaign expenses. I want to thank everyone that donated to my campaign and for always supporting our employees. With the 2024 Sheriff’s Gala postponed until 2025, I know this contribution will make a difference.”

The next Sheriff’s Gala will be held on February 1, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Club at Hammock Beach. Visit www.fseat.org to learn more about FSEAT or make a tax-deductible donation. Details on the 2025 Sheriff’s Gala will be coming soon.