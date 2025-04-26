Sheriff’s Court and Detention Division Chief Engert Graduates from Florida Health Policy Leadership Academy

On April 25, Court and Detention Services Chief Daniel Engert graduated from the Florida Health Policy Leadership Academy during a ceremony at the University of Florida/Institute of Food Agricultural Sciences extension in Bunnell.

The FHPLA is an initiative to empower communities with leaders who are knowledgeable and skilled in public health policy making. Over the nine-week class, participants learned skills to measure and monitor population health, gain understanding of pressing issues in public health, and make connections with other community leaders.









“We are very proud of the work Chief Daneil Engert continues to do for our community, especially helping individuals with addiction in our jail,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Since being elected Sheriff, it has been my vision to make the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, also known as the Green Roof Inn, one of the best facilities in the country. Maintaining positive inmate outcomes for our inmates is a top priority so they can become productive citizens and courses like this ensure we remain on the forefront of correctional services.”

In addition to Chief Engert’s recent graduation from the FHPLA, he worked with Sheriff Rick Staly to achieve correctional healthcare accreditation with the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare for the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. The FCSO Detention Facility was also awarded the 2023 American Jail Association’s Innovation Award and the Detention Facility Innovation Award from the National Institute for Jail Operations in 2022.