Sheriff’s Communications Supervisor Heather Robinson Is Line Supervisor of the Year

On August 7, 2023, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Communications Supervisor Heather Robinson accepted the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International Line Supervisor of the Year award for 2023! Heather was recognized during the Opening General Session at APCO 2023, APCO’s Annual Conference & Expo in Nashville.

“Heather is extremely deserving of this accolade and award recognition,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We are proud to have her representing FCSO and all of our Communications Section on an international stage.”

APCO International presents awards to public safety communications personnel who have demonstrated the highest levels of personal and professional conduct and performance in the line of duty.

“Heather always goes above and beyond and is the type of supervisor that makes it her mission to help others achieve their goals,” said Communications Director Christina Mortimer. “We are all so proud of Heather and this prestigious award is well-deserved!”