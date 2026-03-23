Palm Coast Council Candidate Darlene Shelley Preparing to Sue City and Council Member Theresa Pontieri Over ICI Vote

Darlene Shelley, a candidate for the Palm Coast City Council, last week filed suit against the city and against Council member Theresa Pontieri, alleging that the council violated due process when it approved the expansion of a housing development in the E Section and that Pontieri’s family could benefit from the approval.
Pontieri said the filing is frivolous on all counts, factually baseless and politically motivated.
“It’s yet another frivolous lawsuit that is grounded in neither the facts nor the law. It has no merit at all,” Pontieri said. “It is yet another thing that’s going to cost the taxpayers money unnecessarily. We pay for legal fees directly from the general fund. General fund monies are tied to property taxes, so things like this do not help this city keep people’s property taxes low.”
Pontieri also raised the possibility of seeking some legal buffer against Shelley. “It’s not the taxpayers’ jobs to pay for people’s frivolous, meritless lawsuits,” she said. “If somebody is meeting the legal standard for a vexatious litigant, they should not be able to file these types of things with impunity.” Though extremely rare–and in this circuit, unheard of in recent memory–a court may declare someone a “vexatious litigant,” meaning someone who files lawsuits serially to harass or intimidate or hurt reputations. A declared “vexatious litigant” would have to seek the court’s permission before filing another action.
Shelley does not appear to meet that standard. She was among nine petitioners who filed a lawsuit against the city in 2022, challenging a council action that cleared the way for a storage facility near Hidden Lakes on Old Kings Road. The court rejected the challenge.
Shelley filed the lawsuit regarding the E Section development electronically on March 19 through Flagler County Circuit Court’s e-portal. It was kicked back to a correction cue and will not be officially accepted until the filer fixes errors. The errors were minor. The filing lacked a signature and Shelley included a case number. Case numbers are assigned by the clerk.
Shelley is representing herself, though she filed the suit under both her name and that of Concerned Citizens of Palm Coast, the corporation she created in 2022, let lapse, then reinstated in 2025. Outside of small claims court, corporations may not be represented by their principal, or by themselves. Shelley would have to either hire a lawyer or drop the corporation as a petitioner.
The filing, nonetheless, indicates her intentions. Shelley did not return a call, an email and a text before this article originally published.
Last Feb. 17, the City Council voted 4-1 to approve the expansion of a long-planned housing development in the E-Section, from 58 to 71 single-family houses. The development has been planned by ICI Homes for over two decades and was itself the subject of a lawsuit almost 25 years ago when ICI challenged the city’s restrictions on it. The settlement led to the agreement that it could build 58 homes, a few more than the city had wanted to allow.
ICI returned a few months ago with an application to increase the number of houses and shrink the size of the lots. The council approved the expansion on first reading of the ordinance, conditional on ICI not diminishing lot sizes less than the city’s land rules allow, and on providing a public benefit. When the proposal was ready for second reading, the company announced that ICI would donate the land to a nonprofit, build the houses and sell them at or near cost–that is, under their market value–to first responders and similar professions, as a public benefit.
The council approved the project. Members of the public objected to ICI’s and the administration’s method at second reading, with the nonprofit proposal sprung at the hearing itself rather than presented ahead of time with documentation.
Shelley also objected, but not on those grounds. “This is nothing short of a bait and switch,” Shelley said, echoing Mayor Mike Norris. “We have property rights. We have rights to the peaceful enjoyment of our homes, the protection of our property values, and this is nothing short of a way to take that away from us.” She did not mention any of the issues she raised in the pending lawsuit.
The document charges that the proposal at second reading was “entirely new and significantly modified from the First Read,” with no documents made available ahead of time, including ICI’s letter of intent to cede the project to its nonprofit. The letter was displayed on screens during the meeting. The action violated due process and transparency requirements, the suit charges. Turning to Pontieri, it states that since her husband is a firefighter, one of the groups that would benefit from the more affordable houses, Pontieri’s vote raises “a potential conflict of interest.”
The suit calls for quashing or vacating the decision.
In an interview on Monday, Pontieri said the ICI matter did not have to be resubmitted because the changes were additional restrictions on ICI.
“They were donating this land, which is a larger restriction on the applicant. Therefore, it didn’t need to go back to first read,” Pontieri said. “There wasn’t a lack of due process for the residents, because there was nothing that was prejudicial to the residents in this second read. What was provided by the applicant in the second read was a public benefit in the form of donating the land. As a matter of fact, in the second read, they actually increased the lot sizes.” Pontieri and Council member Ty Miller had insisted on larger lot sizes.
At the time of the council’s approval, ICI companies had contributed $5,000 to Pontieri’s campaign for a County Commission seat. Pontieri said at the hearing that she was returning the money. She has since done so.
“There are countless representatives in the city and county that have received donations from ICI Homes, and there are no conflicts that exist because of those campaign donations,” Pontieri, an attorney, said. She said legal precedents have made that clear.
“It’s really important to keep in mind that ICI is donating the entirety of this land. They’re not getting a single dime from this project. So that narrative doesn’t even make sense,” Pontieri said.
The nonprofit would have been FBH Community, founded by Forough Hosseini, spouse of ICI founder Mori Hosseini. The connection raised questions of its own, even though FBH Community is running a similar operation in Volusia County. Today, Pontieri noted that rather than have an ICI-affiliated nonprofit build the homes, as originally planned, ICI may donate the land to the city for the city to find a nonprofit–if not create one–for the project. In essence, ICI would have no connection to the project.
For first responders to benefit from the homes, they would have to be working in Flagler County. Pontieri’s husband does not work in this county. And the Pontieri household is dual-income, removing it from qualification regardless. “We wouldn’t qualify for something like this anyways. So again, these are just meritless” claims, she said.
“It’s terrifying to me to think that somebody who clearly has no understanding of the law or the facts or our code, or the manner in which things are approved or people are conflicted out” is bringing suit, Pontieri said. “These are basic tenets that somebody who is running for office should know and understand, and clearly this person neither knows nor understands nor cares to learn about what is actually a conflict of interest, how the process works, etc. She has never reached out to me to ask questions. She didn’t reach out to me about this project to ask me personally why it is I voted for it, and whether or not it’s actually a conflict of interest. She chose to fire off a frivolous, meritless lawsuit in what I think is nothing more than a political ploy.”
Norris, the mayor, filed suit against the city over the appointment of fellow-Council member Charles Gambaro and lost last July. The Flagler County Home Builders Association last October sued the city over a sharp increase in impact fees. The developer of Town Center sued the city in November over utility capacity. Those two suits are pending.
Comments
Just call me disappointed says
I shudder to think this individual actually is running for a City Council seat.
Her lack of governmental knowledge and experience is astounding.
She also has filed Ethics violations on three officials as well as filed a lawsuit against lead-emitting aircraft flying over FIN.
All futile attempts costing us taxpayers thousands of dollars.
Between her and the genie wannabe, us voters have an upward challenge come November.
Gina says
Theresa Pontieri, stay on track! You have a hell of alot of nerve to tout frivolous lawsuit after
YOU accepted a donation from ICI who came AFTER you accepted this donation to the city
to increase this application and change their terms. Citizens are sick and tired of developers
donating to candidates and/or with PAC’S of money backing candidates and YOU should have
known better before accepting the donation from this developer. YOU mention that there are
basic tenets that someone who is running for office should know , YOU, a seasoned seated city
council member one with a law degree, YOU should have known better. Stop saying that this is
a campaign ploy or like you mentioned in a previous article that it’s a some residents, because it’s
not, it’s hundreds of residents who are trying to protect the biggest investment of their lives , their
home and property values. As for the countless representatives who you made reference to that
accepted donations in the past that is the past, citizens now see where that has taken us, flooded
homes and properties due to higher builds next to them , greedy developers who took advantage
and built, built, built despite old crumbling infrastructure what we are dealing with now causing
havoc on our roads. You talk about keeping our property taxes low and how lawsuits increase those
taxes ? What good is it keeping property taxes low when our home values depreciate. That was your
decision to accept that donation that you have since returned, AND you voted YES.
Ed says
This lady is a kook. Wasting my tax dollars. I refuse to vote for such a nut.
Mumbo jumbo... says
Wow, another loser running for office make stuff up not following process and procedures.
Why would we vote for anyone that will cost us money just that Mayor did.
Irresponsible and foolish.
Ed Danko, former VIce Mayor PC says
“Tax & Spend Theresa Pontieri“ is now pretending to be concerned about the taxpayer’s dollars? Seriously? The same “Tax & Spend Theresa” who tried to impose a 6% franchise fee on our FPL electric bills, who pushed 3 years in a row for a 1/2 percent sales tax increase, who supported “Alfin Bonds” to allow unlimited city borrowing without voter’s approval, who voted to increase property taxes again and again, despite the pain we are all experiencing from our outrageous water bills. Remember, Theresa “flip-flop” Pontieri was in favor of a building moratorium, before she was opposed to a building moratorium, before she was in favor of building moratorium, before somebody suddenly dropped $5000 in her campaign funds. Now she’s caught with her pants down, and returned the money, while still claiming there was nothing wrong with taking it. If there was nothing wrong with taking the money then why return it? No doubt it ends up in a political pac that supports her campaign that we will never know about. As someone who sat next to her on council, believe me when I tell you she does not care about your tax dollars.
TR says
Not really sure if this was a good idea to bring a law suit against the council as she is running to be part of the council. People may get the impression she likes to waste tax payers money and come election time, she may not survive.
MR says
Pontieri is one of the better council members we have had in quite some time. I understand the reservations people have on creating more housing, but ICI is a high quality builder and it sounds like this project had been in the making for 20 yrs. This lawsuit sounds frivolous. I hope Pontieri comes out ahead, as she should.
Maury says
The last thing we need to be doing here is to elect candidates who have no knowledge of state or local law and file serial lawsuits in order to seek attention.
It’s your money, folks. If you wish to keep supporting council candidates like this, we are going to need to raise taxes to pay the court costs. No wonder we can’t get anything done around here. Our City Council cannot function like this. Please stop electing idiots to public office. These candidates could not run a lemonade stand without running it into the ground.
God save us from these attention seeking idiots.
Mike says
This is well said. Please think before you vote. People who cannot engage in civil discourse should not be part of a government leadership team.
Ed says
Ed Danko – you are crazy. You approved most of that housing and got money from developers in your county campaign then begged them for jobs. Then you used Alan Lowe to file lawsuit. You’re nuts buddy.
Concerned Vet says
100% agreed. He and Lowe run for everything, hoping people are not paying attention. Just go away Ed, and take your buddy Lowe with you.
Chris Jackson says
Where can we see this lawsuit once it is corrected? Do you plan to publish it here?
FlaglerLive says
Once it is in the court docket, yes.
Gina says
Talk about lack of government experience and knowledge I bet most of you
who are commenting negatively about a concered citizen who has the guts to stand
up to bullies voted for a game show host who ran on no wars, lower grocery bills ,
lower gas cost and has caused our nation to go bankrupt all in less then a year,
What basic tenets did he have other than to be mentioned in the epstein’s files
more than epstein himself.
Mark says
You might be right, but Darlene sure doesn’t shy away from the support of local MAGA
Darlene Shelley says
I do not shy away from anything that threatens quality of life or the safety, health, and welfare of my friends and neighbors. I have worked hard for years as a community advocate for smart growth, safe streets and sidewalks, protecting the environment and local wildlife, and beautifying the community with hands-on work and advocacy against incompatible overdevelopment, irrational zone changes, and questionable decisions made on city council.
Conflicts of interest, accusations of quid pro quo, and the complete disregard for the voices of the residents are why that former mayor, council members, and “growth at any cost” former city employees are gone. We chose to live in Palm Coast because of its natural beauty, lush green environment, and swaying palm trees; everything that makes it a desirable place to live is under attack by those who seek to profit from the demise of Palm Coast as we know and love it.
The value of our homes matters. The health and safety of our families matter. I have the knowledge, work experience, fiscal responsibility, guts, and tenacity to stand up against the forces pushing to fill in the wetlands, put two houses on each lot, lower our quality of life, and drive us out of our dream homes.
Why? For more rental properties for a global conglomerate? More “affordable housing”? Guess what? We already have affordable housing, and we simply need to keep that housing a desirable, healthy, and safe place to call home and stop the wasteful spending that has gone on for decades.
It is time for a change, and I and other grassroots candidates stepping up to protect our beautiful city are that change. Please support us and vote at the primary election August 18th for candidates who will protect Palm Coast and Flagler County from developer greed and the destruction of all that makes our homes so special.