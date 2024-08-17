Sheriff Staly and Chief Daniel Engert Launch 2nd Opportunity Re-entry Program at County Jail

August 14 marked the launch of a new program at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility (SPHIDF) that offers a fresh start in life after incarceration. Sheriff Rick Staly joined Daniel Engert, FCSO Chief of Court and Detention Services, and Cathleen Relyea, Offender Programs and Services Supervisor, in introducing the 2nd Opportunity Re-entry Program to the SPHIDF inmates.

The 2nd Opportunity Re-entry Program consists of five video-based courses, available in both English and Spanish, that teach job readiness, life skills, personal finance, goal setting, career pathways and specifically addresses common barriers to re-entry. Upon completion of each course, students receive a certificate of achievement, validating their commitment and mastery of essential knowledge.

Now offered in 24 states and 17 Florida counties, its focus is on helping people move on from their past stumbles and turn a new chapter in their lives by providing courses, resources, and support rooted from the team’s lived experience.

Chief Engert was inspired to bring 2nd Opportunity to the SPHIDF after meeting Augie Ghilarducci, co-founder of the program, at a conference. He found Ghilarducci’s story to be compelling and felt that the program’s peer-to-peer learning format would have a positive impact on the inmates.

According to Relyea, the program will be offered to all inmates, as long as they are not in disciplinary status.

All the courses can be completed in a total of 20-24 hours and will be offered once a week in two 1-hour blocks, one for males and one for females. The self-paced courses can all be completed online, but Relyea will help facilitate for those inmates that may need a one-on-one or group learning environment to better understand the material. Students can continue taking the program courses even after release. The program is funded by the Inmate Welfare Fund and will not cost any money to the taxpayers.

“The FCSO is proud to be a partner facility of 2nd Opportunity so that our inmate population is better prepared after leaving the Green Roof Inn,” said Sheriff Staly.









While speaking with inmates during the launch of this new program, Sheriff Staly shared his thoughts with them: “When I became Sheriff, there was nothing here for the inmates. Today, we give you the tools and opportunity to turn your life around. To be successful, you probably have to change your environment and your relationships and friends. What I don’t want is for inmates to commit a crime again and come back here, so don’t go back to the same environment that got you here. Those people are not really your friends.”

Along with 2nd Opportunity, Sheriff Staly encouraged them to take advantage of the various job-readiness and pre-apprenticeship programs offered at the SPHIDF, including the HVAC, Culinary, and Vinyl Graphics Applications programs, electrical and other educational and technical training offered through Homeward Bound, in partnership with Flagler Technical College. “Make lemonade out of lemons, and live a changed life. The opportunities in this country are there for you if you apply yourself and work hard,” added Sheriff Staly.

For more information, visit https://www.2ndopp.com/