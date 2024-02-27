Seawall Construction in Flagler Beach Begins March 11

Flagler County officials advise residents that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has scheduled buried seawall construction near South Central Avenue in Flagler Beach beginning the week of March 11. It is the first of two such projects FDOT is undertaking along State Road A1A in Flagler and Volusia Counties.

“This is not one of our projects but because it will impact Flagler County residents and visitors, we want to help get the word out to our community,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “There are some expected lane closures as the work progresses, and we ask for your patience during the construction.”

According to FDOT, drivers can expect single-lane closures as the contractor shifts the travel lanes on State Road A1A a few feet to the west within the existing asphalt. This will allow two-way traffic to continue during construction. All work will occur during daytime hours.

Once the lane shift has taken place, the contractor will begin to remove the rocks that were placed along the dune after the storms in late 2022 to protect the roadway, according to FDOT. Short, intermittent lane closures, with flagging operations, may be needed to accommodate trucks moving into and out of the work zone.

Additional information is available at the project webpage.