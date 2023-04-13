Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Today in Flagler

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville cautions that today–Thursday–will bring unsettled weather to the Flagler-Palm Coast region.

A warm front will lift north through the area this morning with waves of showers and scattered to numerous thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the early evening. Some of the developing thunderstorms will occur in areas that are favorable for severe weather conditions, including damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Remain alert and weather-aware today.









WHAT, WHERE & WHEN

Scattered strong to severe storms are expected to develop today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.

Damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph, isolated tornadoes, heavy downpours, small hail, and frequent lightning strikes.

Widespread heavy downpours train over urban locations could produce localized flooding.

High Risk of Rip Currents Today due to elevated surf and onshore winds.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

Structure damage, isolated power outages, downed trees due to thunderstorms’ wind gusts

Localized flooding in poor drainage or low-lying areas

The National Weather Service projects rain totals of between 1.5 to 2 inches in parts of Flagler County, especially along the coast, with higher rip current risks throughout the day. A small craft advisory is in effect through Thursday evening.