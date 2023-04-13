Scattered Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Today in Flagler

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville cautions that today–Thursday–will bring unsettled weather to the Flagler-Palm Coast region.
A warm front will lift north through the area this morning with waves of showers and scattered to numerous thunderstorms through the afternoon and into the early evening. Some of the developing thunderstorms will occur in areas that are favorable for severe weather conditions, including damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Remain alert and weather-aware today.
WHAT, WHERE & WHEN
Scattered strong to severe storms are expected to develop today, mainly during the afternoon and early evening.
Damaging wind gusts of 40-60 mph, isolated tornadoes, heavy downpours, small hail, and frequent lightning strikes.
Widespread heavy downpours train over urban locations could produce localized flooding.
High Risk of Rip Currents Today due to elevated surf and onshore winds.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
Structure damage, isolated power outages, downed trees due to thunderstorms’ wind gusts
Localized flooding in poor drainage or low-lying areas
The National Weather Service projects rain totals of between 1.5 to 2 inches in parts of Flagler County, especially along the coast, with higher rip current risks throughout the day. A small craft advisory is in effect through Thursday evening.
Comments
Laurel says
So, did y’all see what happened last night in my home town of Ft. Lauderdale? Well, Chamber of Commerce, do we need more people? Hey commission, do we need more development with impervious areas?
People of Flagler County, wake up. I lived the vast majority of my life in South Florida, and never saw anything like this, ever! Maybe some flooding in a street or two, but not the whole city, all the way into Hollywood and Dania. This is what you get when you have never had enough development, never had enough people. Water pushing up though manholes. Water running off overpasses like waterfalls.
Our family’s home west is flooded inside. My friend measured 29.5 inches of water in her recycle bin. Aerials show street after street, throughout the city, flooded.
Now that Republicans have denied climate change, and keep developing every last bit of land, this is your near future. Go ahead and keeping cutting the oaks and building ridiculous storage facilities to keep your junk. The developers will be gone, and the insurance companies have made it harder for you to do anything about it. Either ignore it, or learn from it.
Pogo says
@Laurel
It’s a familiar sad song — that never grows old, just repeated, over, and over:
https://www.shmoop.com/study-guides/movie/chinatown/quotes/greed
Noah Cross: Hollis was always fascinated by tidepools. You know what he used to say?…That’s where life begins. Sloughs, tidepools. When he first come out here, he figured if you dumped water into the desert sand and let it percolate down to the bedrock, it would stay there instead of evaporate the way it does in most reservoirs. You only lose 20% instead of 70 or 80. He made this city.
Jake Gittes: That’s what you were going to do in the valley.
Cross: That’s what I am doing. If the bond issue passes Tuesday, there’ll be eight million dollars to build an aqueduct and reservoir. I’m doing it.
Gittes: Gonna be a lot of irate citizens when they find out that they’re paying for water that they’re not gonna get.
Cross: Oh, that’s all taken care of. You see, Mr. Gits. Either you bring the water to LA or you bring LA to the water.
Gittes: How you gonna do that?
Cross: By incorporating the valley into the city. Simple as that.
-”Chinatown”
https://www.tumblr.com/villainquoteoftheday/140475205511/noah-cross-hollis-was-always-fascinated-by
Laurel says
We have family in Charleston, too. It’s the same there. Developers are filling in the marshes, and putting up large apartment buildings. We’re told it’s changing the southern romance of the city.
We moved here to get away from all the people and development as this area was basically forgotten for decades. Already, we are not seeing the trout in the water, when just a couple years ago, we would see whole schools swimming around in the light. Other species , like whiting, are gone, too. The locals think it’s because of the massive amount of boats churning up the river like a washing machine. The water is dirtier, too.
I believe that developers are sad, soulless people who only have regard for green paper. Those who aid and abet them, are of the same character. Strangers with no sense of nature, therefore, unnatural.
Atwp says
The summer rain pattern is here.
Laurel says
Actually, Flagler has already flooded. Get your paddle boats ready, it’s gonna get worse…and more expensive.