Help FDLE Find Samantha Fiddler

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to pursue leads into the 2016 disappearance of Samantha Fiddler and hopes the public can help solve the mystery. Fiddler was last seen in Bartow on November 19, 2016. She was 29 years old when she vanished.

FDLE Tampa Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said, “Eight years have passed, and we’re still as committed to finding answers as ever. She left three children and her parents behind in Canada, and they deserve to know the truth. We are asking anyone who knew her and might have helpful information to contact us.”









Fiddler relocated to Florida from Alberta, Canada in March 2016, pursuing a career in wrestling and entertainment. She was last seen in Bartow (Polk County) just seven months after moving to the Sunshine State. While living in Florida, Fiddler spent time in Polk, Orange, Miami-Dade, Brevard, Broward, Osceola and Seminole counties.

FDLE began investigating the disappearance of Fiddler in 2020 at the request of the Bartow Police Department. Agents have conducted multiple interviews with family members and friends both in Florida and in Canada. Investigators believe persons who knew her while she lived in Florida may have information that could aid the investigation.

Fiddler has a scar on her lip and several tattoos including one on her foot and another on her back shoulder. Acquaintances may know her as Lucy Morningstar, Samantha Steele or Samantha Lloyd.

“We’re asking the public and Samantha’s friends and acquaintances to help us find her. She’s out there and she needs to be reunited with her family,” said Brutnell.

See more about the Samantha Fiddle case here: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/News/2024/November/FDLE-Help-find-Samantha-Fiddler

If you have information about Samantha Fiddler’s whereabouts, please call FDLE Tampa at (800) 226-1140.