A Man Dies in RV Fire on Lake Drive in Bunnell

Bunnell Police Department officers and detectives today investigated an early morning fire involving a recreational vehicle that killed one occupant on Lake Drive in the Palm Terrace RV Park in Bunnell, the neighborhood just north of Gospel Gardens and Old Moody Boulevard.

“We have a pretty strong idea of who the peson is bute we don’t have positive ID yet by the medical examiner,” Bunnell Police Chief Dave Brannon said Wednesday evening. “One of the neighbors told detective there was a person living out of their RV at the location.”

A neighbor called 911 nearing midnight Tuesday to report their neighbor’s RV was on fire. Bunnell Police Department officers, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Flagler County Fire Rescue, and the Palm Coast Fire Department responded and found the recreational vehicle engulfed in flames. After firefighters extinguished the fire, responders discovered the remains of one person inside the vehicle.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The state fire marshal is working that investigation, Brannon said.

“We’re treating it like any other death investigation until we have absolute confirmation of what the circumstances were from the medical examiner,” the police chief said. He said it is usually a six-week delay until the toxicology report is completed, along with the medical examiner’s findings. As for the vehicle, “It’ll be up to the folks who run the RV park there to make arrangements to have it disposed. It’s on private property.”

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Bunnell Police Department at (386) 600-7954.