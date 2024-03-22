Flagler County officials are alerting residents that Old Kings Road will be closed at U.S. 1 by the Florida Agricultural Museum beginning Monday for several months to accommodate road construction there. There is a marked detour at Matanzas Woods Parkway that motorists are instructed to use.

Alliant Engineering designed the roundabout, which has been approved by the Florida Department of Transportation, for the developer of Sawmill Creek, D. R. Horton, according to Wimpée. The project should take about four months to complete.









Sawmill Creek and Sawmill Branch are part of the Palm Coast Park Development of Regional Impact, a sprawling development plan that encompasses 4,700 acres and several planned subdivision going up west of U.S. 1, from Palm Coast Parkway to Old Kings Road. Saw Mill will have over 1,000 homes at build-out. The developer is required to build a “spine road” that runs the length of he subdivisions, up to U.S. 1. The Palm Coast planning board approved a plan that includes that spine road this week.

“Phase 1 of the roundabout will be put in place,” said Alliant Engineering Southeast Region Vice President Curt Wimpée. “Notification signs have been up for a couple of weeks.

U.S. 1 in Flagler County has roundabouts at Matanzas Woods Parkway and at Old Dixie Highway, both of which have vastly improved traffic safety. Both locations were among the most prone to be the site of crashes with fatalities. Since the roundabouts have been built, only one fatality has been recorded–at the Old Dixie roundabout–and was attributed to a speeder who failed to negotiate a turn.