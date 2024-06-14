Rosario “Rocky” DiBella, 1951-2024

Rosario “Rocky” DiBella, 72, of Palm Coast, Florida, passed away unexpectedly on June 3, 2024, at his home. A native of Castiglione, Sicily, Rocky was born on September 12, 1951, to the late Giuseppe and Agata DiBella.

In 1972, Rocky met the love of his life Angela Torre. Angela was on vacation from New York visiting her parents home town (Castiglione) in Sicily. After a long-distance courtship, they became engaged in 1974. Rocky then immigrated to the United States, settling in Mt. Vernon, New York, where he married Angela on March 16, 1975.

Rocky worked tirelessly to build a life for his growing family, owning and operating Pizza City in Mt. Vernon from 1980 to 1986. In 1986, the family relocated to Palm Coast, Florida. Rocky opened LaBella Pizzeria and Restaurant in Flagler Beach two years later, operating it for 18 years until 2006. He opened Rocky’s Pizzeria in Flagler Beach in 2008, finally retiring in 2011 after over 30 years as a beloved local restaurateur.

Beyond his business pursuits, Rocky always embraced community involvement. In addition to his ongoing support of youth soccer, local law enforcement and fire services, Rocky also coordinated the Columbus Day Festival in Flagler Beach from 1992 to 1996 and maintained a longtime membership in the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach. During the pandemic, Rocky volunteered countless hours with Flagler Volunteer Services and the Flagler County Health Department as a parking attendant at local test sites. His hobbies included collecting wine corks, from which he crafted trivets and wall art, and avidly following soccer, especially his beloved Italian team, Juventus.

“My father absolutely loved this community,” his son said. “He gave his heart and soul to Flagler County since we moved here in 1986. He organized events like the Columbus Festival in Flagler Beach in the 90s, he provided meals to responders during the 1998 wild fires, sponsored countless sports teams in the local rec leagues, gave his time volunteering any time he could and adored this community.”

A loving husband, father, Nonno (grandfather), and friend, Rocky derived immense joy from cooking, entertaining, playing practical jokes, and making others laugh. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul DiBella, in 1987, his parents as well as three brothers and one sister.

Rocky leaves behind his devoted wife of 49 years, Angela; daughters Aggie (Larry) Goodman and their children Sammy, Gina, and Micah, and Lina (Rob) Williams and their children Chloe and Wade; son Joey (Lindsay) DiBella and their children Paulie and Charlotte; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and cherished friends who will deeply mourn his loss.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rocky’s memory can be made to support Flagler County Youth Soccer and help young children develop a love for the beautiful game.

Donations can be mailed to:

FCYSA

PO BOX 350317

Palm Coast FL 32135

Please put “Rocky” in the memo line.





