The Root Cause of Palm Coast’s Infrastructure Problems Is Beneath Your Feet

By Toby Tobin

I recently discovered an Orlando Sentinel article about Palm Coast written in 1988. It lauds the concept of a large master-planned community “in which all of the basic needs of the community were planned before the first spade of earth was turned.” Did this 37-year-old article inadvertently unearth the root cause of Palm Coast’s infrastructure issues? The answer is Yes.

This is a timely issue. Palm Coast is under a state consent decree to expand its sewer capacity by 2028. And Palm Coast Holdings, the successor developer of Town Center, has filed a lawsuit against the city alleging it has reneged on a commitment to provide water and sewer capacity for Town Center’s remaining unsold parcels.

Today’s infrastructure issues are not in dispute. Heavy rains repeatedly allow rainwater to infiltrate the original clay sewer pipes that feed Wastewater Treatment Plant #1 in the Woodlands. The cure is to replace or line the clay pipes (to prevent infiltration) and to expand treatment capacity. For years, this necessity was largely ignored as the city council failed to listen to funding requests from its Utility Department that would have allowed it to keep up with the system’s aging and maintenance needs. The cure is now underway, but it is expensive. Residents, many of whom are on fixed incomes, are not happy.

Flagler County had an estimated population of only 5,000 when plans were drawn for the master planned community of Palm Coast. When the Orlando Sentinel article appeared in 1988, Palm Coast was still part of unincorporated Flagler County, which was dominated by agriculture interests.

Should officials have seen this coming? They should have. However, Palm Coast did not become incorporated until 12 years later, and during those years, county leadership lacked awareness of established rural planning principles. It was sufficient that they were learned in methods to extort endless concessions from the far remote ITT Corporation, which founded Palm Coast.