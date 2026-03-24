Cyclist Ronald Lynn Broaddus Dies After Sunday Afternoon Collision With Pickup Truck On U.S. 1

Ronald Lynn Broaddus, a 64-year-old cyclist, was killed in a collision with a pickup truck around 1 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 1 at the Flagler-Volusia County line, near Plantation Bay.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report and Flagler County 911 dispatch notes, Ryan Edward Palladino, 32, of Palm Coast, was at the wheel of a Ford F-150, traveling south on the inside lane of U.S. 1. Broaddus was traveling north in the outside southbound lane of U.S. 1 when he “attempted to cross into the median in the path of the pickup truck causing the front of the truck to strike the bicycle,” the FHP report states.

Broaddus was severely injured. He was breathing but not responsive after the collision. A nurse was at the scene within moments of the crash, lending assistance and paramedics and police arrived within minutes. Paramedics administered CPR before Flagler County Rescue 55 transported Broaddus to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. He had a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3 out of 15, with 3 being the lowest possible score before death.

Ronald Lynn Broaddus was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the hospital. He had been riding his bicycle for several years as his principal mode of transport.

Law enforcement shut down all southbound lanes of U.S. 1 at the county line to manage the crash site. Various sheriff’s office units provided traffic control at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Plantation Bay Drive. The road remained closed for several hours, reopening at 4:56 p.m. The call was cleared at 5:06 p.m.

911 notes are conflicting, some placing the crash just north of Eagle Rock Road, some placing it just inside the Volusia County line. Depending on how the crash is categorized–if FHP logs it as a Flagler County crash or a Volusia County crash–it would be the second road fatality in Flagler County in three days, and the second cyclist fatality of the year. There have been a total of six road fatalities in the county, including Sunday’s.