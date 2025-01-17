‘I’ll Handle This the Florida Way’: Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident in Seminole Woods

The two alleged victims told Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that a man in a silver sedan had been following them as they drove from State Road 100 down Seminole Woods Boulevard. When they turned onto Sleepy Hollow Trail to evade the man, the made a U-turn to return to Sesame Boulevard.

The man who’d been chasing them stopped his car in front of them as they approached the intersection of Sleeping Hollow and Sleeping Beauty Place, got out of the car, allegedly brandished a black handgun, and told the man and woman in the other car: “I’ll handle this the Florida way.”









The encounter took place the evening of Sept. 13. On Thursday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Frazier Rivers, 28, at his home at 4 Sleepy Hollow Trail in Palm Coast on two felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center, a hub of real-time surveillance video from around the county, databases and analysis, had located Rivers’s vehicle, a 2006 silver Nissan Sentra, on State Road 100 just before the incident, as well as the two alleged victims’ vehicle. The two victims had described their alleged assailant as a large white male with a beard, which the Real Time Crime Center matched with public images of Rivers, including a profile picture of him on a social media page, with a handgun and a rifle.

But deputies had a more difficult time getting both alleged victims to pick out from a photo line-up the man they say assailed them. The victims looked at the photos separately on Sept. 25. One of the victims identified a photo of Rivers as “definitely” that of the man he said pointed the gun. The second victim, however, while picking out Rivers’s photo (out of an array of six photos), was more hesitant.









Deputies interviewed Rivers at his home on Sept. 26. He acknowledged that an altercation took place, but denied pulling a gun. He said he owns a handgun, which he carries, concealed. Deputies located home surveillance video in the neighborhood where the altercation took place. It showed what Rivers’s arrest report refers to as the “interaction” between the parties, but the incident was “not clearly visible on the video” due to the camera’s distance and the lighting.

The State Attorney’s Office filed the two charges against Rivers–each a third-degree felony punishable at most by five years in prison each–on Jan. 14. Rivers immediately posted bail on $2,500 bond. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victims and to surrender all his firearms to the sheriff’s office, pending the disposition of the case. He is to be arraigned on Feb. 18.