Teens-In-Flight President Ricky Carson ‘Ric’ Lehman Dies at 69

Teens-In-Flight, the Palm Coast non-profit, announced today the unexpected death of its president, Ricky Carson “Ric” Lehman, on Aug. 22 at his home in Palm Coast. He had been recovering from an appendectomy. He was 69.

“Ric’s passion, selflessness, and dedication helped lift the mission of Teens-In-Flight and changed countless young lives in our community,” a Teens-in-Flight release states. Col. Jack Howell established the non-profit in 2008 to provide free flight lessons to the children of servicemen or cops who’d been injured or killed in the line of duty. Eligibility has expanded since. Lehman was previously the organization’s fund-raising director.

Born November 11, 1955, in Battle Creek, Michigan, Lehman was a graduate of Union City High School and Western Michigan University. A licensed pilot and ground flight instructor, he brought decades of aviation expertise to his role as Executive Director, Vice President, and Board Member for Teens-In-Flight. His professional background also included leadership positions as Executive Director of Spirit Horse International and President of Haven Horse Ranch in Northeast Florida.

“Ric embodied the spirit of service that defines our organization,” Howell said. “As both a skilled aviator and devoted Christian, he consistently sought ways to use his talents to serve others and inspire young people to reach new heights through aviation.”

In the face of this profound loss, the Board of Directors and Teens-In-Flight family have come together, committed to carrying Lehamn’s vision forward, the organization’s release states. At the organization’s regularly scheduled board meeting on Aug. 23, Howell was unanimously returned as president. He brings years of leadership and a deep dedication to the nonprofit’s continued service and impact.

“We are heartbroken by Ric’s passing, but united in our resolve to honor his legacy and keep his spirit alive in our mission,” Howell said. “Together, we will continue to empower young people through aviation, just as Ric would have wanted.”

In a brief interview, Howell reassured the community that Teens-in-Flight would not just persevere–it has been expanding. “I’ve got a good staff, we’re going to be all right,” he said. The organization now has two hangars and four planes. “We’re doing all right, and we’re doing our own maintenance, which is important, so our future is still very bright. We’re going to do all right. I’m not concerned. And we’re going to get more of the school system involved here, because we’re looking at opening an aviation-maintenance program.”

Lehman is survived by his wife, Levita Garnett Lehman; his mother, Rulah Eloise; his sister, Cindy; sons Jarret and Jayce; stepdaughter Sara; and seven grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 5, at 11 a.m. at Parkview Church, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast.

“Teens-In-Flight remains committed to supporting local youth and beyond through aviation education and is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community during this challenging time,” the release states.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Teens-In-Flight in Ric’s memory. The organization is at 275 Old Moody Blvd., Flagler County Airport, Palm Coast, FL 32164. It may be contacted at 386-345-2FLY. For more information or to support Teens-In-Flight, visit teensinflight.org.