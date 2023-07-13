Public Meeting Set for July 20 on Re-Paving of SR A1A in Flagler Beach

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is to hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 20 (Tuesday) about the resurfacing project plans for State Road A1A from South 8th Street to North 18th Street in Flagler Beach.

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide project details and receive community feedback about this project, which is intended to extend the life of the roadway by resurfacing the existing pavement while providing operational and safety improvements.









“There are number of beachside projects in the works, and we want to make sure residents know about the opportunity to learn about the details directly from FDOT,” said Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Also, this gives our residents a voice by allowing them to provide their input.”

FDOT is offering a variety of ways for the community to participate in the meeting. All participants, regardless of which platform they choose, will participate in the same live meeting.

Available platforms are as follows:

Virtual Option – those who are interested joining from a computer, tablet, or mobile device at 5:30 p.m. should register in advance at https://bit.ly/SR_A1A_Resurfacing. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online. Chrome or Microsoft Edge are the choice internet browsers to register and attend this meeting. Please allow adequate time to logon to view the presentation in its entirety.

Phone Option (listen only) – participants may listen to the meeting by dialing 1-877-568-4108 and entering the passcode 144-288-819 when prompted.

In-Person Open House Option – participants may attend in person by going to Flagler Woman’s Club, 1524 S. Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to view a looping presentation and project displays, speak with project team members, and submit comments or questions. If attending in person, please remember to follow all safety and sanitation guidelines. For those who are feeling unwell, please consider attending the meeting virtually or by phone.

All meeting materials, including the presentation, will be available on the project website: www.cflroads.com/project/448795-1 before the meeting.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Those wishing to express their concerns relative to FDOT compliance with Title VI may do so by contacting Melissa McKinney, FDOT District Five Title VI Coordinator, at [email protected].

Those who require accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Joseph Fontanelli at 386-943-5234 or [email protected] at least seven (7) days before the meeting. For hearing or speech impaired, please contact FDOT by using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).