Republicans Retain Super-Majority in Florida Legislature

Miami Republicans and House Speaker-designate Daniel Perez released a statement late Tuesday night announcing the GOP maintained its super majority in the Florida House of Representatives.

“Tonight, Floridians have returned a historic Republican supermajority to the Florida House of Representatives. Our members, our candidates, and our team at House Campaigns pulled together to bring our conservative message to the voters,” Perez, chairman of the House Republican Campaign Committee, said in a statement.









“We talked about the issues people cared about, and I know our members will fight every day to deliver results for Floridians. On behalf of all the Republican Members of the Florida House, I congratulate all our candidates. It’s an exciting night, but it’s going to be an even more exceptional two years.”

The Florida Democratic Party announced its Take Back Florida Distinction Initiative, listing 21 seats the party targeted this election in its hope to gain a stronger voice in the Legislature and Congress. The party had hoped to flip five state House seats but failed. It also failed to flip SD 3 from red to blue and defeat Sen. Corey Simon, a Republican who won the seat in 2022. See further details here.

–Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix