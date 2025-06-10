Reported Abortions in Florida Down 46% from 2024

A reported 17,377 abortions had been performed in Florida this year as of June 2, a 45.8 percent decrease from a comparable period in 2024, according to state data.

The drop came after a law took effect in May 2024 that prevented most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. As of June 3, 2024, a reported 32,081 abortions had been performed last year, state data showed at the time.

Of the 17,377 abortions this year, 17,269 were in the first trimester of pregnancy and 108 were in the second trimester, according to a state Agency for Health Care Administration report. Of the second-trimester abortions, 70 were performed because of a “fatal fetal abnormality,” while 21 were performed because of what was listed as a “serious fatal genetic defect, deformity or abnormality” and 17 were because of a “life endangering physical condition” of the woman.

