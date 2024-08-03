Florida Officials Want Supreme Court to Approve a Manipulated ‘Impact Statement’ on Abortion Amendment

Lawyers for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner on Friday urged the Florida Supreme Court to reject an attempt to invalidate a revised “financial impact statement” that would appear on the November ballot with a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion rights.

Passidomo, R-Naples, and Renner, R-Palm Coast, directed the panel, known as the Financial Impact Estimating Conference, to make revisions to the financial impact statement amid a legal fight about an earlier version of the statement. Floridians Protecting Freedom contended in the Supreme Court petition that the statement could have only been revised after a court order, not because of direction from state leaders.

But Friday’s response by the state argued that Passidomo and Renner were “fully empowered to reconvene” the Financial Impact Estimating Conference to revise the statement.

“The sponsor (Floridians Protecting Freedom) contends that the Financial Impact Estimating Conference lacked statutory authority to revise the statement unless a court orders the conference to do so,” the state lawyers wrote. “Under that view, the conference is powerless to revise even a statement that it later realizes is misleading unless someone happens to sue on that exact basis.”

Financial impact statements, which usually draw little attention, provide estimated effects of proposed constitutional amendments on government revenues and the state budget.

The proposed abortion amendment will appear on the November ballot as Amendment 4. It says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

The Financial Impact Estimating Conference released an initial statement for the proposed amendment in November 2023. But on April 1, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that allowed a six-week abortion limit to take effect.

Floridians Protecting Freedom filed a lawsuit on April 5 arguing that the November financial-impact statement needed to be revised because it was outdated after the Supreme Court ruling. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper agreed in June and ordered the Financial Impact Estimating Conference to draft a new version.

The conference’s subsequent meetings became contentious, and Floridians Protecting Freedom argued that the revised statement was politicized and misleading. Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Ron DeSantis oppose the proposed constitutional amendment.

The revised statement says, in part, that there is “uncertainty about whether the amendment will require the state to subsidize abortions with public funds. Litigation to resolve those and other uncertainties will result in additional costs to the state government and state courts that will negatively impact the state budget. An increase in abortions may negatively affect the growth of state and local revenues over time. Because the fiscal impact of increased abortions on state and local revenues and costs cannot be estimated with precision, the total impact of the proposed amendment is indeterminate.”

In its petition at the Supreme Court, Floridians Protecting Freedom attorneys wrote that “absent this (Supreme) Court’s intervention, the state intends to place a Financial Impact Statement on the ballot that is plainly misleading in contravention (of a Supreme Court precedent and a section of state law) and the circuit court order. But here’s the thing. This (Supreme) Court need not — and should not — sanction this unlawful outcome, for one very simple reason: The state never had the power to reconvene the conference and revise the statement outside the parameters established by the circuit court.”

The petition also said, “The state’s lack of authority to unilaterally revise a financial impact statement does make good sense. Consider the chaos caused by the alternative: The state could change financial impact statements on a whim, at any time, for any reason — providing sponsors, litigants, and the public little or no time to digest the statements or to challenge them before they are irrevocably placed on the ballot.”

In Friday’s response, however, state lawyers described the revised statement as a “model of clarity” and said the “statement’s bottom line is that the amendment’s probable financial impact is indeterminate.”

–Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida