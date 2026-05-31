Float Registration Now Open, for Just $40, for Flagler Beach’s July 4 Parade Celebrating 250th

The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach invites residents, visitors, local businesses, and community organizations to celebrate Independence Day—and America’s 250th birthday—at the Flagler Beach Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 4, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in Flagler Beach.

Float registration is now open for $40. The entry fee helps offset parade expenses including permits, safety and traffic control, insurance, event logistics, and the trophies. Proceeds also support the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach and its service projects in the community and around the world.

Registration is available on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/fb4thparade. The deadline to register is June 26, 2026 For over two decades, the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach has been proud to host the Fourth of July Parade as a way to celebrate community pride while supporting Rotary’s mission of service. Funds raised help Rotary continue its work supporting community needs, youth initiatives, and charitable efforts that make a positive impact close to home and globally.

Trophies will be awarded for Best Overall Stars and Stripes, Best Overall Entry, Most Creative Entry, Best Walking Display, Best Float, Judges’ Choice and Best Spirit entrants. The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach meets most Thursdays at 8 a.m. in Flagler Beach. Those interested in membership are encouraged to visit https://www.flaglerbeachrotary.org to view meeting times, learn about the club’s projects, explore ways to volunteer, and find sponsorship information.