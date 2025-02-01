In a First for Flagler, Palm Coast’s Southern Recreation Center Wins Energy and Environmental Design Award

The Palm Coast Southern Recreation Center has been awarded LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification for its design and construction. This marks the first building in Flagler County to receive this prestigious ranking. The Southern Recreation Center off Belle Terre Parkway, near Fire Station 25, achieved all 64 points during the review process, underscoring the City’s commitment to environmentally responsible practices and thoughtful development.

The LEED certification, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is recognized worldwide as the benchmark for environmentally friendly building standards. Earning Gold certification shows that the Southern Recreation Center was designed and constructed with a strong focus on energy efficiency, resource conservation, and environmental stewardship.









“This project was a team effort, and we’re thrilled to see it recognized with LEED Gold certification,” said Eric Gebo, Architect III with the City of Palm Coast. “We designed every element of this facility with sustainability in mind—from the energy-saving systems to eco-friendly materials—to ensure it serves the community while respecting our environment. This recognition shows we’re on the right track.”

The Southern Recreation Center features smart building practices through energy-saving systems, water conservation efforts, thoughtful materials, and creative designs. With advanced energy tracking and careful use of resources, every part of the project was carefully planned to meet LEED standards.

The Southern Recreation Center’s well-planned layout also supports the health of the environment and the community. Features like rainwater management, open spaces, and steps to reduce heat from paved areas make it a model for other buildings. Inside, the focus is on clean air, comfort, and safe materials, creating a welcoming and healthy space for everyone who visits.

Beyond its environmental achievements, the Southern Recreation Center is a premier destination for recreation and community engagement. This state-of-the-art facility boasts a Community Building featuring offices, restrooms, locker rooms with showers, kitchen dining space facilitated by Redefined Food Co., two public multi-purpose rooms, a welcoming lobby, an exterior patio, and a balcony.









Outdoor recreational amenities include 15 hydro tennis courts (including a stadium court), 12 pickleball courts, and dynamic recreational programming designed to keep residents active and engaged.

The Southern Recreation Center joins an elite group of Palm Coast facilities committed to environmentally responsible practices. Both the Palm Coast Community Center and Palm Coast City Hall hold LEED Silver certification, and the City continues to integrate green practices into future developments.

For more information about the Southern Recreation Center, visit www.palmcoast.gov/src. For more information about LEED certification, visit https://www.usgbc.org.