Ragga Surf Cafe Supporters Urge County Commission for Eviction Reprieve, But Hear Only Silence

A little over half a dozen people–fewer than expected or feared by county officials–urged the Flagler County Commission this evening to reverse its ordered eviction of Ragga Surf Cafe, the for-profit business operating rent-free at the River to Sea Preserve in Marineland in violation of state rules controlling the public park. Ragga Surf also organized periodic markets that drew dozens of vendors, again, without state approval or a rent arrangement.

County commissioners offered no solace or hope of further talks other than restating a terse explanation of what led to the eviction.









The county, which is not faultless, has no choice but to evict the business after granting it a temporary permit in early September, when Ragga was evicted from private land owned by Jim Jacoby, the Atlanta-based developer who owns significant land in Marineland. The county’s temporary use permit is itself questionable, since it does not apply to Ragga Surf, but to a sister company, a non-profit that shares some of Ragga Surf’s directors. (See: “Ragga Surf Fiasco: How Flagler County Risked Losing River to Sea Preserve Over Botched Favor for a Private Business.”)

The county was required to have the permit vetted by the Florida Community Trust, which oversees regulations of public lands such as the preserve. The county did not do so, prompting a sharp and seemingly non-negotiable notice of violation on Nov. 15 from the state in that regard as well as an issue unrelated to Ragga Surf. The Ragga Surf owners launched a “Save Ragga Surf” campaign, some of it upsetting county officials for misstating facts, and have drawn on the company’s ardent supporters to build pressure on county officials to relent.

James Powell Jr., one of the owners of the business, this evening thanked the commission for extending a lifeline in August. The county, he said, “helped us preserve what has become a tourist destination in Flagler County and a sacred place of peace for many,” but asked for an extension on the Dec. 31 deadline. He cited the support of various groups in Marineland and residents of the county, setting the tone of the comments that followed.









Lexi Taylor, the former town clerk at Marineland, described the value of the periodic market, which have included the participation of over 100 vendors over time and provided some with their only source of income, and the numerous organizations that have benefited from the events. She claimed that the county had not been turning in required annual reports relating to the preserve “in over 10 years,” a claim County Administrator Heidi Petito disputed as inaccurate.

Ron Quinn, an Ocala resident who traveled to Bunnell in support of Ragga Surf, said he did so to put a face to the sort of people who support the establishment, claiming that “Ragga defines the River to Sea, Ragga defines Flagler County.” He urged the county to connect with the Florida Community Trust official who issued the order to evict, and convince her to reverse course.

“I really hope that y’all will find a way to get FDEP on the phone,” he said, referring to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which oversees the community trust. “Let’s get this thing fixed,” he said, “keep keep us natural, keep us what we are and keep us what makes this county great.”

The Ragga Surf set up at the River to Sea Preserve is a cluster of one large food truck, two trailers, a large, power generator, and 16 picnic tables that monopolize a significant segment of the boardwalk, plus four more near the trailers, making that part of the park indistinguishable from a business operation, quaint though its Raggamuffin gift shop trailer is and however delicious the food. Nevertheless, “their footprint is minute, and they give back,” a speaker addressing the commission said.









Catherine Eastman, one of the people who addressed the commission, is the program manager for the sea turtle research and rehabilitation program at the University of Florida’s Whitney Laboratory and was previously an environmental educator for the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve, also in Marineland. Eastman has been in Marineland many years longer than likely anyone in the room.

“I have had the pleasure to be on the river to see property for the last 19 years, leading public tours, free beach walks and trail walks in that preserve,” Eastman said. “I love that preserve, and I think this whole room here tonight loves that preserve.” But she was concerned about the county’s non-compliance. “I am a former employee of FDEP. We’re not all bad.” She spoke in support of sustainable operations like Ragga Surf, but was dismayed that even an event she had helped organize–a run that passed through the area–was deemed non-compliant. She proposed a workshop with the community trust.

Before the 30-minute public-speaking segment, which Dance intended to–and did–limit to 30 minutes, he read into the record the statement County Petito issued Friday, correcting the record from the county’s perspective. The county had criticized misstatements by Ragga’s campaign on social media. This evening, the tone from Ragga supporter was distinctly and exclusively positive.

Ragga Cafe and its “subsidiary organizations have built a bridge that brings community together, and a place for us all to sit at the same table. That is a gift without a price tag,” one Ragga Surf supporter said, referring to “a small business that does not have the resources to be able to fight a battle against Goliath.” She urged for a resolution to allow “Ragga Surf Cafe to continue spreading their joy, community, and well being.”

But aside from Petito’s stern corrective, county officials did not venture any comments to the Ragga supporters, who filed out of the room at he end of the comment period at the start of the meeting.