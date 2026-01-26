Sheriff’s Office Answers 19 Questions on Acquisition and Future Operations of Emergency Helicopter

FlaglerLive submitted 15 questions and four follow-ups to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office regarding its acquisition of attorney Dan Newlin’s $1.4 million helicopter earlier this month, with half that cost paid by the agency and half in the form of a donation by Newlin. The questions were submitted to Chief of Staff Mark Strobridge and the public information office headed by Tonya Woodworth. Every question was answered, as follows.

Has the agency conducted a feasibility study, or an analysis, or any sort of study outlining the scope of work that would be expected of a helicopter/air operation, ahead of acquiring the Bell? If so, please provide it.

Sheriff Staly has significant experience administering an aviation program. When he was Undersheriff at Orange County, the agency had five rotor aircraft. We did not conduct a study because we already knew it was feasible and understood the needs of the community and law enforcement. There are dozens of examples of law enforcement agencies in similar counties that have increased their capabilities using an agency owned helicopter.

Has the agency developed a policy on helicopter operations, use, restrictions, surveillance protocols?

We are currently developing policies and protocols for integrating the helicopter into patrol tactics and special operations and medevac. Those will be formed by agency needs, experience, and best practices. As a state accredited agency, we are required to do this.

You say the helicopter will not be used for pre-emptive surveillance, but will be used for air patrols of remote areas to “curtail any criminal activity that is occurring.” Can you clarify whether that means the patrols would be the same as (in FCSO terminology) pro-active road patrols, which are intended to prevent criminal activity? In that sense, would that not be a form of surveillance?

It will be used for proactive patrols just like you do with a patrol car, but from the air. It is for patrolling problem areas. This is very different from surveillance. With surveillance, you have a specific target, and you focus on the individual whom you are conducting a stakeout on.

Does the agency intend to use the helicopter for pre-emptive surveillance and/or routine road and highways traffic law enforcement?

No. However, remote areas of Flagler County, such as Flagler Estates, will be patrolled from the air to curtail any criminal activity that is occurring.

What are the ethical requirements and ramifications, and the reporting requirements, surrounding a $700,000 gift to the agency?

None. FCSO has complied with FAA regulations to re-title the aircraft, and FCSO has insured it. Any citizen can make a donation to FCSO, which occurs often.

Does the agency have a pilot already hired, and if so, what is the pilot’s name, rank, and time of service, and what is the pilot’s helicopter-flying experience?

We currently have a consultant, Patrick Deans, who is developing the policies and creating all protocols for review by the Sheriff. The consultant is a former Orange County Sheriff’s Office pilot and instructor. The company’s name is Blackheart Aviation, LLC.

Does the agency intend to hire pilots, or additional pilots?

Yes. We may hire additional pilots based on agency need. We have one pilot who is in the early hiring process. Given that the helicopter is not expected to be mission ready for about four to five months, we are in no hurry. Sheriff Staly and his leadership team are constantly assessing staffing and agency needs.

Does the agency intend to operate the helicopter on a 24-hour basis?

No. That would duplicate services provided by FireFlight and waste taxpayer dollars. FCSO’s helicopter will generally be available during times when Fireflight is not or when the FCFR helicopter is down for maintenance or they have staffing shortages.

If so, would that not require at least three pilots?

No, but future staffing will be adjusted as service levels demand, if necessary.

What are the expected, estimated annual operational costs, including insurance, fuel and maintenance?

We estimate these cost to be between $200,000 to $250,000 annually.

How will the helicopter cost be shared by Palm Coast’s contract? Is there an estimated percentage?

The Palm Coast contract is staffing-based and not an equipment-based agreement, except for the purchase of patrol cars and assorted equipment related to newly hired deputies authorized by the City of Palm Coast. Funding for all other equipment used and owned by FCSO is cost-shared across the county by the county-wide ad valorem as funded in the FCSO budget.

Will those costs preempt the planned hiring of additional road deputies?

No

The release on Wednesday referred to the helicopter providing medevac capabilities. The sheriff’s Office has no medics. What would the arrangement be with Fire Rescue to ensure medevac capabilities, and would that not require the additional hiring of Fire Rescue personnel?

The ability to move injured people will be strictly for emergency transportation to area trauma centers and would only be upon request/decision of on-scene FCFR paramedic. This aircraft will not be a full air ambulance like those connected to regional trauma hospitals. When used in this capacity it is an air pick-up and delivery for individuals that need it. Anyone on board will have a minimum EMT certification.

Why is the helicopter not housed alongside FireFlight [at the county airport], especially if it is intended to also be used as a medevac helicopter?

It is our understanding that FCFR is pursuing the replacement of their existing hanger and did not appear to adequately meet our needs and space. The hangar at Mosquito Control is a relatively new facility and has a climate-controlled hangar and provides a better environment for maintaining the helicopter for its longevity since Flagler County is an ocean bordered county with salty air and extreme Florida weather. In addition, an office is available and being provided to FCSO.

Why was the donation not discussed with the county administration and county commission before it was a done deal?

The Office of the Sheriff is a constitutional, independent office and no discussion is required. The Sheriff had planned to discuss the overall helicopter donation/operation with the BOCC when it was closer to being operational, but a premature media report resulted in this not being able to be done.

How is reporting a two-week-old, $1.4 million acquisition, half of its taxpayer funded, “premature,” and are you suggesting reporters ought to get Pentagon-style permission or clearance before publishing articles about Sheriff’s Office spending and operational expansions?

We were merely trying to explain why Sheriff Staly had not yet spoken with county commissioners at the time of your story. He intended to speak with each county commissioner during his next budget process. [Note: the response also included an off-record quip. Though we had not agreed to off-record responses, it is being honored here.]

Did the sheriff discuss the possibility/feasibility of going to 24-hour coverage with FireFlight before acquiring a new helicopter, and how does the new acquisition make sense in terms of efficiency, if 24-hour FireFlight coverage could have been secured instead?

Yes. FCFR had no immediate plans to go to 24-hour operations that FCSO was made aware of after previous discussions. Helicopters have required maintenance that takes them out-of-service for extended period of times. Currently, when this occurs, there is no helicopter service in Flagler County for any immediate public safety needs, except when requesting mutual aid, which is often not available. With the acquisition of the FCSO helicopter and with coordination between both agencies, a helicopter would still be available.

Will the sheriff or any other personnel use the helicopter for travel in non-emergency situations, to non-emergency locations, conferences, and the like?

Absolutely NOT! This helicopter is for official public safety service within Flagler County. It may be available at times for mutual aid assistance to another nearby public entity but only if requested and approved.

Where is the helicopter at the moment, and when will it be in Flagler County? Does the agency intend some sort of public unveiling, or will the Bell be at such events as National Night Out, the annual Safety Expo, and so on?

The helicopter is at the Lakeland Airport, where it is being retrofitted. We anticipate its arrival in five or six months. While it may be used as a static display to engage the community at some public events, just like FireFlight and Mosquito Control, its primary purpose is not for community engagement. Once the helicopter is completed and ready for missions, the media and public will be invited to see it.