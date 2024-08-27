Swarm of Sheriff’s Units and FireFlight Searching for Stolen Blue Ferrari That Flew Down Belle Terre Near Schools

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the new FireFlight emergency helicopter, were engaged in a pursuit of someone driving a metallic-blue Ferrari at speeds of up to 110 or 120 mph through the heart of Palm Coast early this afternoon.

The car was reported stolen and “hit” a license plate reader initially in St. Johns County. The car’s owner had lost the ability to track it by GPS. It isn’t clear if St. Johns authorities initiated the pursuit there. The Ferrari took I-95 in St. Johns, and exited in Flagler County. More than a dozen Flagler Sheriff’s units were involved in the pursuit.









Nearing 1 p.m., a witness saw the Ferrari speeding southbound on Belle Terre Parkway at over 100 mph through midday traffic, swerving into the turn lane for Buddy Taylor Middle School, and apparently grazing past a child on a bicycle there. “He was making some cuts, and I mean it’s an underestimate of 110 of how fast he was going,” the witness said. “It scared me. I saw a kid on a bicycle in the center isle.”

The witness then saw over a dozen sheriff’s units speed by. The stolen vehicle then went into the W Section, where doorbell-type surveillance video enabled the Sheriff’s Office–through its Real Time Crime Center–to identify the vehicle passing by a house on Whippoorwill Drive. But authorities may have lost visual contact with the car by then.

“We had four schools go into a secure status for a brief time,” Flagler schools’ district spokesman Don Foley said: Rymfire Elementary, Matanzas High School, Wadsworth Elementary and Buddy Taylor Middle School. The number of schools involved somewhat trace the itinerary of the pursuit. “They have all been cleared from their status and are experiencing normal dismissal right now,” at least in the high and middle schools that dismiss first.









“Now he’s somewhere in our county, ducking out,” another witness who had knowledge of the pursuit said, “somewhere in the W Section.” Deputies had also fanned out at key nodes in the city, including Palm Coast Parkway.

A Sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies “scaled it way down, they thought they had him in a particular area, but they’re all prepared at different locations.” The search is ongoing.

Below is FireFlight’s search path over the W and R Sections until it flew back to the coounty airport around 2 p.m.: