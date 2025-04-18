Last Updated: 10:40 a.m.

10:40 update: David was located safe.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 8-year-old David Zuniga, an autistic child and resident of Poppy Lane in Palm Coast, who went missing this morning.

David was last seen across the street from his house, the Sheriff’s Office said. Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, has been circling over the P-Section in search of the boy.

David is a 9-year-old Latino of slight build with short brown hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue pants. He was not wearing shoes. Poppy Lane is a heavily residential area off of Ponce De Leon, which connects to Belle Terre Parkway.

If you see David or know his location, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.