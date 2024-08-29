Princeton Review Names Stetson Among ‘Best 390 Colleges’ for 10th Straight Year

For the tenth straight year, Stetson University has been named as one of The Princeton Review’s Best 390 Colleges in America for 2025, a distinction awarded to only about 15% of four-year institutions.

Stetson was selected based on “outstanding academics,” surveys of its students and survey data from college administrators. The Princeton Review recommends Stetson in its annual college guide, The Best 390 Colleges: 2025 Edition, and as a Best College in the South.









“We are grateful that Stetson continues to be nationally recognized year after year for the excellent academic programs, which lead to excellent outcomes and success rates for our graduates,” said Stetson President Christopher Roellke, PhD. “We also are very pleased that our students speak so highly of our beautiful and vibrant campus, our close-knit community and their sense of belonging here.”

In its profile of Stetson, The Princeton Review praises the school for providing “a vibrant educational environment” through experiential learning, collaborative projects and interactive technologies. With Stetson’s small size, professors help ensure students are successful in class and provide real-life experiences that can help prepare them for careers after graduation.

“We salute Stetson University for its outstanding academics, and many other impressive offerings. We recommend it as an ideal choice for students searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s Editor-in-Chief and lead author of The Best 390 Colleges.

The Princeton Review surveys Stetson students and includes their comments in the guide. Students say they love Stetson’s beautiful campus, which offers many student organizations, guest speakers, 18 NCAA Division I sports, and other fun events to attend.

“One of the school’s big strengths ‘is the sense of vibrancy, warmth, and relaxation the environment has overall,’ ” commented one student. Another one said: “The overall impression is ‘that everyone is happy and taken care of here.’ ”