Palm Coast Names Preston Zepp as New Official Historian

The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Preston Zepp as the City of Palm Coast’s new Official Historian, recognizing his long-standing dedication to historical research, preservation, and public education in Flagler County.

Zepp, who has spent more than seven years uncovering and documenting the history of Flagler County, prior to the founding of Palm Coast, was nominated for the role following extensive work that has already contributed to telling the early story of what would eventually become the city. Through his research—particularly within the Kings Road Historic District—Zepp has helped uncover significant historical narratives, sites, and connections that have not yet been fully integrated into Palm Coast’s official historical record.

“Through the Kings Road Historic District, I’ve already been telling the story of what would become Palm Coast,” said Zepp. “This appointment gives me the opportunity to expand that work and help share parts of our area’s past that many residents may not realize are connected to the city we know today.”

In his new role, Zepp will work to document, preserve, and interpret Palm Coast’s historical development, ensuring that the city’s story reflects both its early roots and the events that shaped its growth. His efforts will focus on accurate research, public education, and historical context, with an emphasis on making local history accessible and meaningful to residents, educators, and visitors alike.

“We are thrilled that Preston Zepp has been appointed as Palm Coast’s Official Historian,” said Peter Johnson, President of the Palm Coast Historical Society & Museum. “His dedication to uncovering and preserving the stories of our region makes him the perfect choice to help ensure our community’s history is shared, celebrated, and remembered for generations to come.”

The appointment formalizes a role that supports the preservation of Palm Coast’s historical identity as the city continues to grow. By expanding and refining the city’s historical narrative, the Official City Historian helps ensure that the people, places, and events that laid the groundwork for Palm Coast are recognized and preserved for future generations.

Art Dyke, Margaret Davie and Elaine Studnicki were previous city historians. The position had been vacant since 2024.