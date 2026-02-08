Poll Shows Overwhelming Support for $100 Million Funding of Florida Forever

A new public opinion poll shows substantial support among Florida voters for a proposal to provide $100 million for a land preservation program.

The results of the Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey published this week shows 74% of Floridians want lawmakers to vote for the money in the state budget to fund Florida Forever. The program which falls under the Department of Environmental Protection was founded a quarter century ago with the objective of acquiring property and preserving it.

The poll asked respondents if they would support or oppose a proposal to provide the $100 million in state funding to Florida Forever. Gov. Ron DeSantis slotted $115 million in funding for additional land purchases by Florida Forever in his proposed budget.

Some 81% said they support the funding and 51% “strongly” back the plan. Only 11% were opposed to the proposed funding.

The results of the poll were being distributed by email by the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting land preservation in large tracts of property in the center and northern areas of the state.

The strong support for the funding for land preservation cut across party lines, as well. Some 83% of Democratic voters say they support it with 78% of Republicans backing the money for Florida Forever.

Mason-Dixon analysts said support for the spending on land preservation is undeniable.

“In summary, Florida voters overwhelmingly support $100 million for Florida Forever in the state budget this year. Voters could not be more clear, they want the legislature to fund this state land conservation program at this level in the state budget,” the analysis concluded.

Pollsters also asked survey respondents for their impressions of Florida Forever. Nearly 9 in 10 voters, or 89%, said they have a favorable view of the program with 59% of those saying they have a very favorable view of the program. Only 5% said they have an unfavorable view of Florida Forever.

The program has purchased more than 1 million acres of land in Florida that was turned into preservation property since 2000. The program has collected about $3.8 million in funding to buy those lands.

–Drew Dixon, Florida Politics