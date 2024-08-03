How to Make Sure Your PEP Tank Doesn’t Send You Smelly, Uninvited Guests During a Storm

Many homes in Palm Coast utilize a Pretreatment Effluent Pumping (PEP) tank for wastewater. Residents with PEP tanks should limit water usage if their power goes out and during heavy rain events. Water usage during these times could risk waste backing up into homes. PEP systems use electricity to pump the waste out to the sewer system.

If power outages occur because of a significant weather event, a reserve capacity in the PEP tank allows for a normal day’s usage before any difficulty may be experienced. Palm Coast has generators at our neighborhood pump stations designated specifically for PEP tank system backup power and works closely with Florida Power and Light to restore power to neighborhoods with PEP systems as quickly as possible.









If waste starts backing up into the home, which typically occurs in the shower first, residents should stop using any water and submit a case using PalmCoast.gov/Connect or call customer service at 386-986-2360.

To prevent PEP tanks from backing up during a power outage, limit water usage. Don’t do laundry, run the dishwasher, or take frequent showers. Flushing toilets should be limited as much as possible.

If your PEP is sounding an audible alarm from the control panel, press the button on the bottom of the panel to silence the alarm. As the rainwater recedes, the system should return to normal function. If the alarm continues to sound within 24 hours, residents should call submit a case or call customer service at 386-986-2360.

For more information on PEP tanks, click here.

For more information on storm preparedness, visit PalmCoast.gov/emergency.