Palm Coast Historical Society Adds Author Caleb Hathaway and Don Robertson to Board of Directors

The Palm Coast Historical Society & Museum celebrated a productive Executive Board meeting Saturday, welcoming new additions to its leadership team, recognizing outstanding service, and expanding its membership as the organization continues its mission of preserving Palm Coast’s rich history.

The Society announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.

Caleb Hathaway, a respected local author, historian, and researcher, brings a deep passion for Florida history and a wealth of knowledge that will strengthen the Society’s educational and preservation efforts.

Don Robertson, former president of Gainesville Raceway, retired law enforcement officer, and former chair of the Alachua County Tourist Development Council, joins the Board with decades of leadership experience, organizational expertise, and community service.

PCHS also announced the confirmation of Mery Gable to the Executive Board as Office Administrator. Her dedication, professionalism, and tireless work behind the scenes have played a significant role in the organization’s recent growth and success. This appointment recognizes her contributions and ongoing commitment to the Society’s mission.

During the meeting, Treasurer Rich Cooper was presented with the Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his dedication, leadership, and countless contributions to the Palm Coast Historical Society & Museum. His commitment has helped advance the organization.

The Society also welcomed several new members who joined during the meeting. Their support reflects the growing community interest in protecting and celebrating the area’s history.

“We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support shown by our members and community,” said Peter Johnson. “The addition of both emerging and experienced leaders, the launch of our new website, and the continued growth of our membership position us for an exciting future as we continue to collect, preserve, and share the history of Palm Coast. We are extremely proud of the work we have accomplished in the first six months of my tenure as President of the palm coast Historical Society & Museum and look forward to more great things!”

The Palm Coast Historical Society & Museum extends its appreciation to everyone who attended the Executive Board meeting and looks forward to continuing its work alongside the community in the months and years ahead.