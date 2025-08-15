Palm Coast Fire Department’s Eventful Patrick Juliano Is Promoted to Battalion Chief

What began as a young man’s desire to help others in 2001 with the Eastchester Volunteer Ambulance Corps in New York has grown into a decades-long career of dedication, leadership, and service to the community. Today, the Palm Coast Fire Department proudly announces the promotion of Patrick Juliano to Battalion Chief.

“I am incredibly honored to have been selected as a Battalion Chief,” Juliano said. “The Palm Coast Fire Department has been my family, my friends and my place to work for almost two decades. This achievement could not have been done without the mentorship and the guidance of so many amazing people who have helped guide and mentor me all these years. I am a better person today because of all of them.”

Juliano’s grace and generosity has been characteristic of his career as a firefighter and his community involvement.

His is one of the more recognizable faces–and forces–of both the city and the fire department, often managing, aside from his regular duties, to be the department’s spokesperson (and photographer), to coordinate some of the city’s most solemn events, contribute to their soundtrack with or without other musicians, and to perform his bagpipes on innumerable occasions, among many other contributions.

Juliano’s public safety trajectory launched when he earned his New York State EMT certification in 2002. In 2006, he joined the Palm Coast Fire Department as a Volunteer Firefighter and was hired as a career firefighter two years later. His journey included a brief break from the fire service to serve as the Northeast Florida Regional Manager for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jeff Atwater—experience that broadened his leadership skills and knowledge of public safety operations. He returned to Palm Coast in 2017, rising through the ranks to Driver Engineer in 2018 and Lieutenant in 2021.

He holds Firefighter certifications (2007) and Paramedic certification (2009) from Daytona State College, a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from Flagler College, and a Master of Public Administration from Barry University.

As a certified Advanced Public Information Officer, Juliano has served as the department’s Public Information Officer, often representing the fire department on television, radio, and in print. He manages the department’s social media channels, responds to media inquiries, and ensures that the public remains informed during both emergencies and community events.

Juliano also serves as the department’s grants writer—securing vital resources for the fire department and assisting other City departments in obtaining funding. He leads as Commander of the Palm Coast Fire Department Honor Guard and has represented his peers as both President and current Vice President of the Palm Coast Professional Firefighters Local 4807.

“Patrick Juliano has dedicated his career to serving our residents with professionalism, compassion, and a commitment to excellence,” said Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “His promotion to Battalion Chief is a well-earned milestone, and we are incredibly proud to have him as a leader in our department.”

Juliano’s promotion is the latest chapter in a career defined by passion for the fire service, a commitment to public safety, and a drive to make Palm Coast stronger.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve alongside my brothers and sisters in a new capacity and do work with them to continue to deliver the best service to our community every time,” Juliano said.