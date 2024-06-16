Palm Coast’s Mayor David Alfin and City’s Administrative Leaders Will Hold Town Halls

The City of Palm Coast announced the first two in a series of Town Hall meetings that will continue throughout the end of the year. These events are designed to encourage open dialogue and give residents a platform to engage with their local government on various important topics.

The first Town Hall will be with Mayor David Alfin on June 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Southern Recreation Center at 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy. This event is free and open to the public. Attendees can ask questions and discuss issues that matter to them in an open forum. Complimentary coffee will be provided.









The second Town Hall will feature Acting City Manager Lauren Johnston and Chief of Staff Jason DeLorenzo on July 10 at 4 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy. This session will focus on the upcoming budget season. Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the city’s budget process, ask questions, and provide input on how resources should be allocated for the coming year.

“Listening to our residents and understanding their needs is crucial for making Palm Coast a better place for all of us,” said Alfin . “I look forward to an open discussion where we can talk about the important issues in our community. I invite everyone to come, share their thoughts, and enjoy a cup of coffee with me.” (Alfin is in a re-election race.)