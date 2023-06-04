Palm Coast’s Annual Photo Contest Is Accepting Submissions

Capture the people, the landscape, and the lifestyle of Palm Coast in the City’s annual photo contest.

The six categories are: Pets, Recreation, Wildlife, Landscapes, Events and Residents.









Pets– Whether they have scales, feathers, fur, paws or claws – share your favorite pictures, we want to see the pets of Palm Coast!

Recreation– Share your favorite ways to Explore, Connect and Play in the City of Palm Coast. With 4 recreation facilities, 14 parks and over 450 programs offered by the Community Center –we make recreation easy!

Wildlife– Showcase the best in scenic beauty of nature and wildlife found in Palm Coast. With more than 130 miles of interconnected trails and waterways – nature is all around us!

Landscape– Capture the enchanting beauty of Palm Coast through captivating landscape photography. Showcase the breathtaking scenery and natural wonders that make Palm Coast truly special.

Events– Palm Coast has many ways to celebrate with more than 30 events held annually. Share your favorite community event – capture the memorable moments in action!

Residents– What makes our community diverse? It’s our residents – it’s YOU! Capture the people of Palm Coast living and loving where they live.

All photos must be taken inside the city limits of Palm Coast. Photos taken outside of city limits (like the masterpiece illustrating this story) will not be considered. Photographs must be clear of watermarks or logo branding. Submit your photographs using palmcoast.gov/photo-contest.

Residents may submit up to 20 entries. It is free to enter. Entries must be submitted no later than midnight July 31, 2023.

The contest runs from June 1 through July 31 and the winning photos selected by category will receive a prize. Winners will be selected in August and honored at a later City Council business meeting. All photographs submitted for the contest will be used by the City for marketing, promotional, and public relations purposes, and become public records, usable by other media.