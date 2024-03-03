Palm Coast Woman, 39, Is Killed in Motorcycle Crash in DeLand, Rider Seriously Injured

A 39-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed and a 39-year-old man, also from Palm Coast, was seriously injured Saturday evening when their motorcycle collided with an SUV on State Road 11 in north DeLand, in the opening weekend of Bike Week in Daytona Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place at 6:11 p.m. at the intersection of SR 11 and Spring Garden Avenue, involving a 2024 Subaru Forester and a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle.









The Forester was traveling east on Spring Garden Avenue, approaching SR 11. The motorcyclists were traveling south on 11, nearing Spring Garden. There’s a stop sign for eastbound traffic on Spring Garden. The driver of the Forester, a 78-year-old resident of Ormond Beach, ignored the sign and made a left turn onto 11, according to FHP, violating the right of way of the Palm Coast couple, whose motorcycle crashed into the left-front of the Forester.

The 39-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 39-year-old man was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Forester and his 75-year-old passenger, an Ormond Beach resident, suffered minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, has not released the identities of the victims.