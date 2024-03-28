Palm Coast United Methodist Church Hosts Ribbon-Cutting at New Campus April 13

Palm Coast United Methodist Church invites the public to the ribbon cutting of its new campus on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be refreshments, tours, children’s activities and fellowship. The new campus is located at 6500 Belle Terre Parkway in Palm Coast.

“We held our first church service on Sunday, March 3rd and the feedback from our congregation has been phenomenal,” said our Pastor Dr. Kevin M. James, Sr. “Everyone that walked through the doors was gazing around in amazement,” he added. He also said that he prays the new campus spurs the spiritual growth of young adults and children in the hope that they make the decision to attend church regularly.









In addition to a state-of-the-art chapel, sanctuary and gathering area, there are meeting and event spaces for rent for small groups, including a sanctuary that holds 500 people and can be converted to a multipurpose space. There has been a fashion show fundraiser, youth group gatherings, a wedding ceremony, and several other events scheduled. There is also a new memorial garden and columbarium with 200 niches available for purchase. The church also houses a Christian Academy for ages 2-5 and is now accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year.

The new 25,500 square foot building is located at the southeast corner of Matanzas Woods Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway. The church bought 22 acres for a new facility at the Matanzas Woods site in 1999. The $9.2 million project had languished until church member Larry Torino, who was also the city planner for Flagler Beach at the time, proposed selling some of the 22 acres the church owned to help subsidize a new campus. The City of Palm Coast approved rezoning 10 of the acres for commercial usage, which led to Dollar General buying one parcel — its retail store, on Matanzas Woods parkway, has been up and operating since January 2020.

Palm Coast United Methodist Church offers a Traditional Worship at 8:30 a.m. and a Blended Modern Worship at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays Virtual worship is available as well by clicking the “WATCH” link at www.palmcoastchurch.org. Dr. Kevin M. James, Sr. is the Senior Pastor.