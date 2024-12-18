Palm Coast to Host USTA Pro Circuit Event at Southern Recreation Center

The Southern Recreation Center is the new home of the annual Palm Coast Open, a USTA Pro-Circuit event. This year, we are excited to introduce the Women’s 35k Tournament alongside the Men’s 15k Tournament, which has been a community staple for over 13 years. Over the years, Palm Coast has hosted tennis legends like Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, Monica Seles, Jimmy Connors, and local star Reilly Opelka.

This year’s Tournament will feature talented players from more than 100 countries, including some of the top 300 ranked players in the world. USTA professionals will compete to earn ATP ranking points to advance to other tournaments throughout Florida. Additionally, the Men’s U18 Singles and Doubles Finals winners will receive a Wildcard Tournament bid. We invite residents, sports fans, and visitors to join us for this exciting sporting event!

The Palm Coast Open: A USTA Pro-Circuit event will take place as follows:

Women’s 35k: January 13-19 at Southern Recreation Center

Qualifiers – January 13

Main Draw – January 14-15

Doubles Final – January 18

Singles Final – January 19

Men’s 15k: January 27-February 2 at Southern Recreation Center