Palm Coast Launches Quarterly Tours of Water and Wastewater Plants

Following the success of the inaugural tour on March 12, 2025, the City of Palm Coast has decided to offer residents quarterly tours of its water and wastewater treatment facilities. Residents who attended the initial tour praised the event, expressing how informative and insightful it was. They noted they gained a deeper understanding of the treatment processes.

The upcoming quarterly tours will be held on June 18, September 17, and December 10, 2025, each from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. All tours will take place at 400 Peavey Grade, Palm Coast, FL 32164, offering participants an in-depth look at how the city treats and manages its water and wastewater. City staff will lead residents through the facilities, providing detailed explanations and answering questions throughout the tour.

Participants are advised that the tours involve walking, so comfortable footwear is recommended. Space is limited to 25 participants per session to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Advanced registration is required, you can register by visiting www.parksandrec.fun and typing “water” in the search box.