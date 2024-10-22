Palm Coast Historical Society and City Unveil Hernandez-Honoring Historical Marker at Long Creek Preserve

The Palm Coast Historical Society and Palm Coast government on Friday unveiled a new historical monument at Long Creek Nature Preserve, honoring the rich history and natural beauty of this beloved local treasure. City officials, past and present members of the Palm Coast Historical Society, and residents gathered for the dedication ceremony, which celebrated the area’s vibrant past while looking ahead to its future role as a cornerstone of the community’s outdoor lifestyle.









“Is it possible that one spot in Palm Coast can be so perfect?” Mayor David Alfin asked during his speech at the event. “This is the place to catch redfish, spot egrets, and witness wildlife in its natural habitat. It’s a scene of pure beauty—and today, we celebrate not only the natural wonders but the historical significance of this land.”

The new historical marker highlights significant findings dating back to the early 1800s. Among the discoveries is a Plantation-era wharf site, part of the original Hernandez Landing, which served as a critical commercial shipping hub for local planters and slave-holders. This landing, located on an 800-acre Spanish Land Grant given to Joseph Mariano Hernandez in 1816, was essential for transporting goods like sugar cane and sea-island cotton through Long Creek to waiting ships bound for St. Augustine and Savannah.

Hernandez, a prominent figure in the area’s history, operated three plantations in what is now Palm Coast–or rather, enslaved people enabled him to operate those plantations: the marker does not mince words.

His legacy, and that of his father Mariano Hernandez—a Minorcan who journeyed 67 miles to freedom from New Smyrna to St. Augustine—was instrumental in shaping the region’s early development. The City’s partnership with Flagler County to preserve these 9.5 acres in 2008 has allowed this historical narrative to remain part of the community’s shared heritage.











“Recognizing these discoveries of our past, we are reminded of our duty to respect both nature’s beauty and our responsibility to preserve it for future generations,” said Mayor Alfin. “The preservation of this property is one of the best choices our City Council has ever made.”



The dedication of this historical marker is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to honor its history while enhancing public access to natural spaces. The enhancements at Long Creek Nature Preserve, including pathways, a marshland bridge, and canoe and kayak access, were made possible through partnerships with the Florida Community Trust, the Flagler County Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program, and the Florida Inland Navigation District.



As the ceremony concluded, Mayor Alfin expressed his gratitude to Elaine Studnicki and the Palm Coast Historical Society for their contributions to preserving the city’s history and ensuring that landmarks like Long Creek continue to enrich the community for generations to come.



For more information on Long Creek Nature Preserve, visit www.palmcoast.gov/long-creek. To learn more about the Palm Coast Historical Society, visit palmcoasthistory.org.

