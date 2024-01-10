Palm Coast Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Randy Holmes Celebrates 30 Years of Service.

Palm Coast Fire Department celebrates Battalion Chief Randy Holmes for 30 years of service to Palm Coast Fire Department.

Holmes embarked on his professional journey with Palm Coast Fire Department on September 12, 1993, taking on the role of Firefighter-EMT. Prior to joining, Randy was a volunteer firefighter for the Bunnell Volunteer Fire Department as well as being employed by the water utility department. In late 1998, he advanced to the position of Lieutenant. Further, in October 2018, he was elevated to the rank of Captain of Fire Inspection, and in October 2022, he achieved the title of Battalion Chief of Prevention.









Chief Holmes has an impressive career, notably marked by his outstanding contributions during the 1998 wildfires that wrought havoc upon Palm Coast. He orchestrated and directed operations that successfully safeguarded homes in the F-section. His remarkable efforts during this period afforded him the honor of introducing President Bill Clinton at a firefighter appreciation rally held at Daytona International Speedway. This event featured the President of the United States and Governor Lawton Chiles.

Chief Holmes earned further recognition following his pivotal role during the White Eagle brush fires in 2011, a catastrophic event in Seminole Woods. He served as the lead officer for wildfire operations throughout that entire month.

Randy Holmes is an alumnus of Flagler Palm Coast High School, having graduated in 1985. He obtained his Firefighter Certification from Flagler Adult Education and EMT Certification from Daytona Beach Community College. He holds certifications as a Fire Officer 1, Fire Inspector, Fire Instructor, and Fire Investigator granted by the Bureau of Fire Training & Standards at the Florida State Fire College.

“After 25 exemplary years in operations mainly as a company officer and five years of leadership in Fire Prevention, Chief Holmes continues a fantastic career,” stated Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “Randy always leads with both expertise and heart and serves as a mentor to countless PCFD officers and firefighters.”

Throughout his years in service, Battalion Chief Holmes actively participated in various facets of the department and played a crucial role in shaping the growth of the recently established city fire department. For an extended period, Holmes assumed the role of a wildland fire mitigation specialist and served as a mentor to numerous aspiring fire officers within the department.

Randy resides in Bunnell with his wife, Dana, along with their four children, Cody, Autumn, Bailey, and Bryson, as well as three grandchildren.