FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Palm Coast Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Dave Faust earns Executive Fire Officer Designation

| | Leave a Comment

(Palm Coast)

The Palm Coast Fire Department celebrates Battalion Chief Dave Faust on his professional achievement of successfully completing the Executive Fire Officer program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The Executive Fire Officer (EFO) Program is the pinnacle of the U.S. Fire Administration’s (USFA’s) commitment to supporting the needs of fire and emergency services (EMS) agencies in preparing executive officers to meet the ever-changing demands of the dynamic communities in which they serve.





Over a span of two years, participants in the EFO Program undergo three residential exercises lasting 6-10 days each at the National Fire Academy. This comprehensive program aims to inspire, educate, and empower current and future leaders in the fire service, fostering champions of public service within communities. The program’s three key components of executive leadership encompass self-reflection to explore personal leadership philosophies, organizational analysis to apply adaptive leadership and shape organizational culture, and a focus on community relations to ensure the interconnectedness required to address and meet the needs of the community.

Chief Faust completed the program and graduated on December 8, 2023, at the National Fire Academy. During the week, he successfully defended his capstone project.

Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill expressed pride in Battalion Chief Faust’s accomplishment, stating, “We celebrate Chief Faust for his exceptional academic and professional achievement. His commitment to serving others and mentoring our current Lieutenant and Driver Engineers reflects his outstanding leadership qualities.”

A Massachusetts native, Battalion Chief Faust made the move to Palm Coast, Florida, in the early 2000s. Beginning his journey with the Palm Coast Fire Department as a Volunteer Firefighter in 2006, he transitioned to a career firefighter role in 2008. Chief Faust acquired his Firefighter Certification through the Flagler Adult Education program and earned his EMT and Paramedic Certifications from First Coast Technical College.

In pursuit of higher education, Chief Faust received his Bachelor’s Degree from Flagler College and went on to achieve a Master of Public Administration degree from Barry University in 2014. Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to professional growth, he advanced through the ranks within the Palm Coast Fire Department, attaining the positions of Driver Engineer in 2016, Lieutenant in 2017, and ultimately achieving the rank of Battalion Chief in 2022.

Chief Faust is one of 460 Executive Fire Officers in the State of Florida.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$7000Raised $7161 towards the $7000 target.$7161Raised $7161 towards the $7000 target.102%
Thank you for being among the 25,000 readers who stop by here every day: You depend on FlaglerLive for reliable, fearless reporting and analysis you cannot get anywhere else. But like freedom, serious journalism depends on its advocates to survive. That means you. That means more than thoughts and good wishes are needed. As a challenging 2024 looms, take a stand for integrity and have a direct voice in fostering serious journalism in your community. As little as $10 makes a difference, or better still, become a monthly donor: Become a Friend of FlaglerLive, a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donations are tax deductible since FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization. Donate by clicking anywhere in this box. Think of it as buying a scoop, in every sense of the term!  
All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.
   

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.