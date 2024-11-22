Palm Coast Fire Department Wins Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant

The Palm Coast Fire Department is now better equipped to keep community members safe thanks to a Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation grant. The $34,881 grant was used to purchase Polaris Ranger Crew XP1000 with Light Kit, Siren, PA System, Skid, Poly sport roof, and accessories fulfilling a critical need within the department.

The grant is part of the more than $77 million awarded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to enhance safety nationwide. The Polaris ATV, commonly referred to as a “MERV” (Medical Emergency Response Vehicle), was secured through a competitive grant process. This all-terrain vehicle is designed to navigate narrow trails and reach challenging areas inaccessible to larger vehicles, allowing for faster and safer extractions.









In addition, the MERV will be utilized at community events, festivals, and sporting events, benefiting the local community in several ways. With the city’s 125 miles of nature and biking trails, golf courses, and the growing number of events, the MERV will enable the fire department to deliver rapid medical treatment and patient transport in otherwise hard-to-reach locations. This will lead to improved patient outcomes and reduced response times by eliminating accessibility delays.

“On behalf of the Palm Coast Fire Department and its members, I want to thank the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs located at Airport Commons in Palm Coast,” said Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “We take great pride in providing lifesaving support to our community, and these funds will allow us to advance our abilities.”