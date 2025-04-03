Palm Coast’s Arbor Day Celebration Marks 20 Years on May 3

Palm Coast’s favorite eco-friendly event is back! Get ready to dig in, branch out, and celebrate two decades of environmental stewardship at the 20th Annual Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center (975 Central Avenue, Palm Coast.)

This milestone event will feature a free tree giveaway, a walk-through butterfly tent, and various family-friendly activities to promote sustainability and community engagement. Residents can receive a free 3-gallon tree in exchange for a non-perishable food item donation for the local food bank, continuing the tradition of giving back to the environment and the community.









Attendees can enjoy live performances from Palm Coast Community Band and The Dance Method, which will bring lively music and dance to the celebration. Families can explore a children’s activity tent, petting zoo, and free craft projects, while those looking for a challenge can try their hand at ax throwing.

A walk-through butterfly tent will offer a unique opportunity to experience these beautiful pollinators up close. A butterfly release is scheduled for 11:00 AM, a breathtaking moment for all ages. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase throughout the event.

“For 20 years, Palm Coast’s Arbor Day has been about celebrating our environment, giving back, and bringing the community together,” said City of Palm Coast Urban Forester Carol Mini. “This year, we’re making it bigger and better than ever, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

Join us as we celebrate 20 years of Arbor Day in Palm Coast—a day of nature, fun, and community spirit!

For more information, contact Palm Coast Urban Forester Carol Mini at (386) 986- 3722 or [email protected].