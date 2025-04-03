17 Named Storms Predicted for Hurricane Season

Colorado State University researchers Thursday forecast 17 named storms during this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, with nine reaching hurricane status and four becoming major storms. That would make the 2025 season close to the 2024 season, which included three hurricanes making landfall in Florida.

The forecast is based on factors such as generally warmer-than-normal water temperatures across the eastern and central Atlantic Ocean. “We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” the university said in a news release. “As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season.”









The forecast will be updated just after the June 1 start of the six-month season. The 2024 season produced 18 named storms, 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes. Hurricane Debby hit North Florida’s Big Bend region in August with 80 mph sustained winds, Hurricane Helene caused damage up the Gulf Coast before landing as a major storm in September in the Big Bend, and Hurricane Milton made landfall in October in Sarasota County as a major storm. On Wednesday, the Sarasota-based Climate Adaptation Center forecast 17 named storms, 10 hurricanes and 5 major storms this year.

“We are predicting another active year, with only a slight decrease in the number of named storms and hurricanes compared to 2024 — and the same number of major hurricanes,” the center said. “Given current conditions, the Caribbean and the Gulf of America are again favored areas. Florida also remains in a high-risk zone.”